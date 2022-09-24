AUBURN — The DeKalb County Free Fall Fair begins Monday and continues throughout the week with activities for all the family downtown and at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds.
Celebrating its 91st anniversary, the fair is known as “America’s Family Reunion.”
The Midway offers a wide variety of food options as well as games and rides from Poor Jack’s Amusements. Barbeque Alley will provide more food and game choices.
The ProFed Stage will host entertainment including the Miss DeKalb County Queen Pageant Monday night, High School Swing Choir Show Tuesday night and plenty of free live entertainment Wednesday through Saturday. The fair also features Indiana’s largest merchant tent.
There will be daily parades, 4-H exhibits and open livestock judging. The 6th annual Indiana Fall Classic Draft Horse Pull will be Thursday, beginning at 9 a.m. and the Garden Tractor Pull will be Saturday at 6 p.m.
Live entertainments on the fair’s stage will feature: Larry Fleet, Megan Moroney and Megan Mullens with Side Piece Wednesday at 7 p.m.; Rekt and Arena Rock Show Thursday at 7 p.m.; Set the Hook and Crush Friday at 7 p.m.; and The Band Cheyenne and Little Texas Saturday at 7 p.m.
Fair guides are available at ProFed locations or visit DeKalbCountyFair.org for a complete list of events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.