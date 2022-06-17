ANGOLA — The Trine University women’s volleyball team has released its 2022 season schedule. Head coach Jamie Wozniak enters her 13th season at the helm of the Thunder women’s volleyball program.
Last season, the team held a record of 17-16, with a pair of student-athletes receiving All-Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association accolades. Trine was 5-3 in the MIAA and won a first-round match in the conference tournament.
The team opens the season in Lake Forest, Illinois, for a three-match weekend on Sept. 2-3 and travels to Saint Mary’s College for a non-conference match on Sept. 6.
This year for the MIAA/North Coast Athletic Conference Crossover event, select schools from the MIAA will host pods of six for the weekend showcase. Trine is one of those to host a pod and will compete in three matches at home on Sept. 9-10. The homestand continues for a non-conference affair with Defiance (Ohio) College on Sept. 13.
The Thunder will compete in a tournament at Ohio Wesleyan on Sept. 16-17 before entering conference play at Adrian on Sept. 20, at Albion on Sept. 24 and at Kalamazoo on Sept. 28.
Six of the final seven dates on the schedule will be at home. Calvin and Spalding (Ky.) travel to Angola on back-to-back days, Oct. 4 and 5, to kick start the homestand.
From there, the schedule spreads out with matches including Saint Mary’s on Oct. 8, Hope on Oct. 12, versus the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology on Oct. 15, at Alma on Oct. 26 and conclude the regular season with a senior day home match against Olivet on Oct. 29.
2022 Trine University Women’s Volleyball Schedule
September: 2, vs. Augustana (Ill.) at Lake Forest (Ill.) Tournament, 9 p.m.; 3. at Lake Forest (Ill.) Tournament vs. Lakeland (Wis.), noon; vs. Illinois Tech, 4 p.m.; 6, at Saint Mary’s (non-conference), 7 p.m.; 9, Hiram (Ohio) in MIAA/NCAC Crossover Tournament, 7 p.m.; 10, MIAA/NCAC Crossover Tournament vs. Wooster (Ohio), 10 a.m.; vs. DePauw, 2 p.m.; 13, Defiance (Ohio), 6:30 p.m.; 16, Bethany (W.V.) in Ohio Wesleyan Tournament, 5 p.m.; 17, at Ohio Wesleyan Tournament vs. Ohio Wesleyan, 11 a.m.; vs. Anderson, 2 p.m.; 20, at Adrian, 6:30 p.m.; 24, at Albion Tri-Match vs. Albion, 11 a.m.; vs. Franklin, 3:30 p.m.; 28, at Kalamazoo, 6:30 p.m.
October: 4, Calvin, 6:30 p.m.; 5, Spalding (Ky.), 7 p.m.; 8, Saint Mary’s, 1 p.m.; 12, Hope, 6:30 p.m.; 15, Rose-Hulman, 1 p.m.; 26, at Alma, 6:30 p.m.; 29, Olivet, 1 p.m.
