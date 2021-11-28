Prairie Heights theater group advances to state
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — The Prairie Heights Theater Troupe has advanced to state competition with the production of Stephen Gregg’s “Why Do We Laugh?”
Billed as both an easy show to stage, but challenging, “Why Do We Laugh” has all eight characters on stage at the exact same time, sometimes intermingling, sharing the lives of Meredith and Andrew at four different stages of their lives.
At age 6, Meredith loves to tell people that she hates her neighbor, Andrew. At age 16, she tells Andrew the same thing but goes to the dance with him anyway. At 45, Meredith and Andy have a great deal to tell each other; most married couples do. And, even at 66, Meredith is still learning about, and from, Andrew.
“We are super thrilled to be advancing! This is only the second time since we started competing back in 2010 that we have advanced,” Prairie Heights theater teacher Connie Reed said. “The last time we advanced was also with a third place back in 2014.”
The show was under the direction of Reed, along with assistance from TJ Missler and Mike Mullen. The local regional was at Bethel College, Mishawaka, on Saturday.
The troupe will move onto the state competition next. The top three troupes from each regional compete at the state level on Jan. 21-23 at Indiana Wesleyan University, Marion.
“The students have been working on their character development since August for this piece, so I’m super proud of all their hard work and dedication to make this happen,” Reed said.
MetalX, BlueScope announce agreement
AUBURN — MetalX, with locations in Waterloo, Auburn and Delta, Ohio, has announced the company’s strategic direction following a binding agreement with MetalX and BlueScope that occurred earlier in November.
In the agreement, BlueScope, an Australian flat steel producer with resources in North America, acquired the ferrous business and assets of the MetalX.
“Completion of the transaction with BlueScope will allow us to direct all of our resources towards long-term growth in nonferrous metals, with particular emphasis on aluminum and copper recycling,” said Danny Rifkin, MetalX CEO.
“We will be in position to redirect capital from the sale of the ferrous business into new investments in nonferrous, and expect those investments to include capacity additions, innovative applications of technologies and acquisitions that we consider to be strategic.”
Neal Rafkin, executive vice president, added, “Our initial focus will be on further development and expansion of three key areas of our current business — wire chopping, aluminum melting and aluminum shredding and separation technology.”
MetalX currently handles more than 200 million pounds of nonferrous scrap annually, and post-closing will be solely engaged in nonferrous scrap processing and trading, consulting and management services for industrial generators and consumers and development of innovative value-added processes in the aluminum and copper recycling segments.
Student leaders emerging at Angola High School
ANGOLA — At Angola High School, students are now taking to the blackboard in place of their teachers in order to present lessons and develop leadership skills as part of the school’s recent installment of the Leader in Me program.
Leader in Me is a holistic approach to education that integrates social emotional learning, college and career readiness and the development of a strong leadership culture. The research-validated process was developed by FranklinCovey Education and utilizes empowering literature such as The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen Covey.
“I’ve always been a leader,” said Eleanore Knauer, one of the students participating in the program. “I’ve always wanted to help other people, so when this opportunity arose and nobody else took it, I said I’ll do it.”
About 40 students are currently “Leaders” participating in the program, all of which are volunteers. The program is not required but offers an opportunity for students to prepare for their post-graduation plans.
Knauer’s presentation partner, Harrison Hulbert, is one of the Lighthouse Leaders who acts as a go-between for the Leaders and teachers.
“It’s really given us a chance to really show that we are strong student models,” Hulbert said.
“Once you get it rolled out to the kids, they just take over,” teacher Kristin Sheets said. “I don’t think there is anyone who wanted to do it who didn’t get to do it.”
LaGrange REMC receives $1.63 million broadband grant
LAGRANGE — Efforts to expand broadband internet service in LaGrange County received a boost from a $1.63 million federal grant to local utility LaGrange County REMC.
The funds add to the REMC’s growing effort to bring more than just electricity to rural homes.
LaGrange County REMC received the grant from the Federal Communication Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. The money will be used to expand the current fiber broadband project to include an additional 1,204 homes and businesses in LaGrange County.
The fund is an FCC initiative to help fund broadband deployment in unserved and under-served areas in rural America. The FCC’s program will direct up to $9.23 billion over 10 years to finance up to gigabit-speed broadband networks in those areas.
The federal funds add onto a growing effort by LaGrange County REMC to bring high-speed internet to places currently not being served by commercial telecom providers. The cooperative received $5 million in financial support from the Major Moves Fund from LaGrange County in 2020 to get a start on the effort and is continuing to build upon it.
“We are excited to be the vehicle that brings high-speed broadband service to LaGrange County,” says Mark Leu, chief executive officer at LaGrange County REMC. “We are happy to play a part in providing our members with this life-changing technology.”
Kendallville Police facing ammunition shortage
KENDALLVILLE — It’s taking a long, long time to reload.
Police are experiencing a serious backlog on ammunition, as supply issues have stretched out order windows to a year or long to get boxes of bullets.
Local officers thankfully don’t use put their duty weapons very often, but police departments need healthy reserves of ammo primarily for training purposes to keep officers sharp in case they ever need to discharge their weapon in the field.
Earlier this week, Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters sought permission from the city’s Board of Works to place a new ammunition order, but noted he didn’t expect to receive it for a long while.
In fact, he’s still waiting for rounds he ordered last year.
“Half of ammo I ordered last December is still not here and it’s three to four months out,” Waters said. “I need to order this now because it’s 12-14 months lead time.”
Waters said the backlog is both affecting 9-millimeter used in duty handguns as well as the .223 Remington/5.56 NATO rifle ammunition.
Police officers rarely shoot their duty weapons in the line of duty, but have to undergo mandated live-fire “qualifying” every year to certify they’re still proficient with their firearms.
Waters said Kendallville has its annual qualifying shoot, but then also typically does two or three tactical shooting training sessions. Those are conducted under stress conditions to simulate real-world situations. Those stress tests are much more valuable for officers than target shooting, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.