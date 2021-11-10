FREMONT— Fremont High School drama students will take the stage this weekend to perform Ellen Raskin’s “The Westing Game.”
The school’s drama department director, Betsy Fowler said the show’s synopsis explains, “the unsuspecting residents of Sunset Towers are summoned to the reading of a mysterious will, only to find themselves locked in a thrilling game, as they must discover who is responsible for killing an eccentric millionaire. Through blizzards, bombings and unlikely alliances, the game is on, and the only people who hold all the clues are one Westing heir and you.”
The community has two chances to see the student-led performance with opening night at 7 p.m. Saturday and a 3 p.m. matinee showing on Sunday in the school’s auditorium, located at 701 W. Toledo St., Fremont.
“It’s a great show and the community should definitely come and see it,” said high school senior Janessa Ritter who plays the character of Judge J. J. Ford. “All the student’s have worked really hard at their characters and even if we mess up, we don’t really mess up because as long as the other characters know to keep going, then there’s no mistake. That’s the best part of acting.”
Available at the auditorium box office prior to each showing, adult tickets are $12 and student tickets are $8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.