Seeing her students’ success in little ways and big has been one of the most rewarding parts of Amanda McGrew’s career.
McGrew is a first-grade teacher at James R. Watson Elementary School in Auburn — a grade-level she has been teaching for 11 to 12 years.
“I find it to be such a humbling age group to teach because of how much the students learn and grow in just one year,” McGrew said. “I also love to teach reading — there is so much joy in watching the students start to make connections with characters, phonics, reading and writing. That love of reading and watching the growth in my students is what draws me to and keeps me in grade 1.”
McGrew said she was inspired to become an educator, hoping to make a difference.
“I wanted to provide a safe, fun and loving environment for all students, no matter what their background is, to learn. Now that I have so many years of faces, names and relationships, I continue to be inspired by both my past students and my future ones,” McGrew said.
Reflecting on the most challenging part of her career, McGrew said education is always evolving and best practices are always changing.
“It can be a challenge to ‘keep up’ while always making sure that I am giving my students everything they need to be successful,” McGrew said.
“This is also what makes it interesting and, in many ways, fun. No one can say teaching is boring. It keeps you on your toes.”
Another challenge, McGrew said, is maintaining the balance between work and life. McGrew is the mother of four and is married to a teacher.
“I am constantly balancing my classroom kids and my own home life. Some days I am really good at that balance and some days it is the hardest thing I do,” McGrew said.
Another rewarding aspect of her career is something as simple as running into her students in public and having them come up for a “hello,” a hug, and then catching up with their families, McGrew said.
“I love hearing how they are doing. I appreciate that they remember their first-grade teacher and that they want to tell me about their latest activities or school success. Building those relationships is the reward.”
Recalling a specific interaction with a student that she will never forget, McGrew said she had a student in class with whom she felt she was not making a good connection. He did not want to come to school and refused to complete work. McGrew said she had conversations with the child’s parents and they were supportive, and working together, they came up with a plan to motivate him.
Throughout the school year, there were days the student did so well, and there were days that still were hard, McGrew said. As the year wrapped up, McGrew and the child’s parents saw many gains and successes.
“But the moment I will never forget was when he walked into our room on the last day of school and said, ‘I love you and I love first grade.’ I remember thinking, ‘What!’ It made all the hills and valleys worth it. It really was a small moment, but it was an interaction that summed up a hard year and made it worth it,” McGrew recalled.
To someone who someday would like to be an educator, McGrew advises building relationships with students and creating a climate of safety and love and the rest will follow.
“Build relationships with coworkers, you will need them. And build relationships with your families, Don’t assume anything. Sometimes parents/caregivers need just as much grace as we do,” McGrew said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.