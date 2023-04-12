PREP TRACK & FIELD
Central Noble and Bethany Christian at Westview, 4:45 p.m.
Lakeland at Fairfield, 4:45 p.m.
West Noble at Prairie Heights, 4:45 p.m.
Eastside at Woodlan, 5 p.m.
Fremont and Hamilton at Garrett, 5 p.m.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Lakeland at East Noble, 4:30 p.m.
Fremont at Churubusco, 4:45 p.m.
Angola at Westview, 5 p.m.
Lakewood Park at New Haven, 5 p.m.
Bethany Christian at Prairie Heights, 5 p.m.
Northrop at Central Noble, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Hamilton at Central Noble, 5 p.m.
Angola at Fairfield, 5:30 p.m.
Garrett at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.
Eastside at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Westview, 5:30 p.m.
West Noble at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Whitko at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.
DeKalb at Carroll, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS GOLF
East Noble at Bellmont, 4:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Garrett (Garrett Country Club), 4:30 p.m.
West Noble at Oak Farm (Cobblestone), 4:30 p.m.
Churubusco at Fort Wayne North Side (McMillen Park), 5:15 p.m.
Huntington North at DeKalb (Bridgewater), 5 p.m.
Eastside and Fremont at Fairfield (Meadow Valley), 5 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Central Noble JV at Hamilton, 5 p.m.
Angola at Fairfield, 5:30 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Central Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Garrett at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.
Eastside at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Westview, 5:30 p.m.
West Noble at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Carroll at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE FIGURE SKATING
Trine in National Intercollegiate Final in Los Angeles, noon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.