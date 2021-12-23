Prep Girls Basketball Warriors fall to Mishawaka
EMMA — Westview lost to Mishawaka 38-29 Wednesday night at the Warrior Dome.
The Cavemen (7-4) won their fourth straight game and have won seven out of their last eight contests. Sophomore Asiah Shaffer had 13 points Wednesday and classmate Kasha Davidovic scored nine.
Sara Lapp scored all eight of her points in the fourth quarter to lead the Warriors (3-12). Alexys Antal had seven points and Hope Bortner scored six.
Westview won the junior varsity game over the Cavemen 36-33. The Warriors outscored Mishawaka 13-5 in the third quarter to take a 29-23 lead into the final stanza and hung on for the victory.
Shanna Miller had 17 points to lead Westview. Karis Weinberg had seven points. Seven Warriors scored in the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.