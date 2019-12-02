Boys basketball team starts at 1-0
The Leo boys basketball team earned a narrow defeat over South Side, 65-61, in the Lions’ home opener Saturday.
The Archers came within one point — 33-32 — at the half.
Sophomore guard Blake Davison scored a game-high 26 points in his season debut. He also added a block and two steals. Fellow sophomore DJ Allen, a 6-foot-7 forward, grabbed 18 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Zack Troyer had eight points, 12 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal for the Lions.
The Archers were led in scoring by senior Kamron Mitchell, who put up 25 points on the night.
The Lions faced Churubusco last night. They will travel to Heritage Christian on Friday.
Lady Lions drop to 1-7
The Leo girls basketball team dropped to 1-7 following a 63-35 loss at Lakeland on Saturday.
Sophomore Katharine Scrogham and freshman Leah May each scored a team-high 10 points. Scrogham and May were each perfect from the free throw line, shooting six for six and five for five, respectively.
Bethany Pepple, Haylee Schott and Jocelyn Roth each pulled down three rebounds. Roth and Olivia Simcox each had a pair of steals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.