Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
5 p.m. — Waterloo Main Street Committee, Town Hall.
5:30 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, meeting with all departments of the town, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, 900 S. Wayne St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Soil and Water Conservation District hosting special meeting to discuss the Cedar Creek bank stabilization, council chambers, Auburn City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6:30 p.m. — DeKalb County Merit Board, DeKalb County Jail, 215 E. 8th St., for the purpose of merit board applicant review.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Plan Commission, Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Tuesday
8:10 a.m. — DeKalb County Tax Abatement Committee, Commissioners Court, courthouse, Auburn. The purpose of the meeting is to: consider real and personal property abatement requests from Auburn Renewables for a solar farm; discuss the proposed economic development agreement between Auburn Renewables and DeKalb County; and determine whether to make a favorable or unfavorable recommendation to the council regarding the real and personal property abatement requests.
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Council, Commissioners Court, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Auburn Plan Commission, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — Waterloo Town Council, Waterloo Depot.
%5E
Wednesday
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, special meeting to discuss trash service, City Hall.
5 p.m. — Waterloo Park Board, Town Hall.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central School board, work session to discuss the upcoming school board agenda items and strategic planning, Central Administration Office, 3326 C.R. 427, Waterloo.
6 p.m. – Eckhart Public Library board of trustees, Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Works, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.