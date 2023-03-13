BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Trine University senior Jake Gladieux was an All-American with an exclamation point in the men’s 60-meter hurdles final Saturday morning at the NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field Championships inside of the Birmingham CrossPlex.
Gladieux was third in the race in a school-record time of 8.01 seconds. He was roughly a hundredth of a second from being a national champion.
Nebraska Wesleyan junior Eli Etherton won the national title by a thousandth of a second over runner-up Jayson Ekiyor, a sophomore from Bethel (Minn.), 7.995 seconds to 7.996.
Etherton, Ekiyor and Gladieux had a bit of distance on the rest of the field in the sprint hurdles race. Dubuque (Iowa) junior Blake Hardison was fourth in 8.16 seconds.
Gladieux earned his fourth All-American honor in his Thunder track career. It’s his second straight All-American honor in the 60 hurdles indoors.
Also competing at NCAA Division III Indoor Nationals was Angola’s Ben Villafuerte, a senior at Manchester. He was 14th out of 20 participants in the men’s shot put Saturday with a throw of 50 feet, 6.75 inches.
Villafuerte was also recently picked the All-Great Lakes Region team at the NCAA Division III level by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Trine’s track and field teams will start their outdoor seasons on March 24 and 25 in the Emory (Ga.) Thrill of the Hills Open in Atlanta.
