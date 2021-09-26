Anderson man faces additional charges
ANGOLA — Matthew Roland Hoover, 29, was charged this week with Level 1 felony rape committed while armed with a deadly weapon, Level 2 felony burglary while armed with a deadly weapon and Level 6 felony abuse of a corpse in the death of Wilma Ball, 82, of Lake James.
The additional charges were filed on Wednesday by Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser.
Musser said it has not been decided if the state will seek the death penalty or a sentence of life without parole in the case, though it now qualifies for those penalties.
The charges came after extensive investigative efforts on the part of Steuben County Sheriff’s Department investigators.
The initial charge of murder came using DNA analysis. That charge was filed in August.
Hoover was arrested in Anderson after confessing to the crime to Steuben County Sheriff’s Office Detective 1st Sgt. Chris Emerick. Mrs. Ball was found dead on June 23 by friends.
Hoover is facing 45-65 years in prison if he’s found guilty on the murder charge. His trial is set for Nov. 29-Dec. 3.
A Level 1 felony conviction carries a prison sentence of 20-40 years. A Level 2 felony is punishable by 10-30 years in prison. A Level 6 felony carries a prison term of 6 months to 2 1/2 years.
If Hoover is found guilty on all counts and is sentenced to the maximum time in prison, he is looking at potentially 137 1/2 years.
Rare Kendallville dollar goes on auction block
KENDALLVILLE — A rare 1873 dollar bill, minted for the First National Bank of Kendallville, was offered for auction Saturday at Strawser Auction Group, Wolcottville.
Auction owner Michael G. Strawser values the currency, signed by bank president John Mitchell, at between $5,000 to $10,000.
Strawser says there are only three or four of the same currency bills known to be in existence.
The late Cleon Point, a columnist for The News Sun back in the 1970s to the 1990s, wrote an article about Bob Black of Noble County owning one of the rare First National Bank of Kendallville dollar bills. The bank was the forerunner of the Campbell & Fetter Bank. Black was looking to sell the dollar and at the time, C&F bank president Larry Doyle estimated it to be worth $40 or $50.
The First National Bank of Kendallville was founded on June 12, 1863, with William Mitchell, John’s father, the president. William Mitchell, considered the father of Kendallville, died in September 1865. After the death of his older brother, Charles in 1866, John Mitchell took over as president.
The economic panic of 1893 brought the retirement of John Mitchell and the reorganization of the bank by Mitchell’s son-in-law, Archy Campbell, and his business partner, Jacob C. Fetter. They renamed it the Campbell & Fetter Bank. At its beginning on June 1, 1894, C&F had deposits of $27,507 and resources of $135,351 from the First National Bank.
Little change in state senate districts
INDIANAPOLIS — Local residents won’t see any notable changes in representation in the Indiana Senate for the next decade, as new redistricting maps had little alteration in the four-county area.
State legislators are in the midst of redrawing districts across the state following population returns from the 2020 census. State lawmakers are tasked with redrawing lines every decade following the census, which determines which constituents state representatives, state senators and U.S. congressmen serve.
The new maps offered little change for northeast Indiana.
Sen. Sue Glick’s District 13 covers all of LaGrange, Steuben and Noble counties as well as the western townships in DeKalb County.
District 14 didn’t change at all in terms of covering the rest of DeKalb County, the same as it was for the last decade under Sen. Dennis Kruse. The rest of District 14 still consists of rural eastern Allen County, but this year has shifted to include more of the south side of Fort Wayne.
District 14, currently represented by Sen. Dennis Kruse, covers the rest of DeKalb County. In the new boundaries, it continues to include rural eastern Allen County and has added Adams and part of Wayne townships, which includes neighborhoods in and south of downtown in Fort Wayne.
Seaplane Splash In is a big success
LAKE JAMES — The Indiana Seaplane Pilots Association Splash In at Lake James and Pokagon State Park set a high bar for what will be a 20th anniversary event in 2022.
This year’s event attracted a large crowd, hundreds of boats on the lake and 27 pilots from all over the Midwest.
“The seaplane gods waved the magic wand for us once again delivering to our Splash In yet another magical weekend of weather and an incredible line up of volunteers, pilots along with all of their beautiful water birds,” said Lake James resident Randy Strebig, who is president of the Pilots Association.
Due to relaxed restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, rides were provided again this year, this time for some 50-plus guests and seven veterans from the crowd of hundreds if not thousands.
Popular Howe restaurant closes
HOWE — Two years ago, Terry Iannarelli’s bought two brand new fishing rods and reels.
The idea was he and his wife, Joyce, might take a little time away from their Howe restaurant and do a little fishing.
The pair have announced the restaurant has closed after 20 years.
It was a bittersweet moment, Iannarelli said. During its last three nights — Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights — his small restaurant was packed. Even Iannarelli was a bit surprised.
“You never know what kind of impact you’ve made on a community until this time of life comes around, and you get ready to close,” he said.
Iannarelli said he and his wife have been thinking about retiring for years, and finally decided earlier this year it was time.
Vandalism around covered bridge raises concerns
SPENCERVILLE — After a rash of recent vandalism, the Friends of the Spencerville Covered Bridge are looking to beef up security around the historic structure.
Representatives of the Friends of the Spencerville Covered Bridge, met with DeKalb County Commissioners Monday to address the issue.
Vandalism has spread from the bridge site to the neighboring state fish and wildlife area. One of the biggest concerns is those people who are building fires by the wooden structure and those who are making their way down the embankment on off-road vehicles.
A quick fix is the installation of additional surveillance cameras around the bridge and the surrounding area. The Friends group offered to foot the bill for the cameras and an iPad for the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department to keep watch on the property.
The county and the Friends of the Spencerville Covered Bridge celebrated the reopening of the bridge in June after it had been closed to traffic since 2018. The structure was renovated during the closure and is now back open to traffic.
The historic wooden bridge was built in 1873 and is one of only a few covered bridges left standing in the state. Parke County in southern Indiana is home to several wooden bridges.
Fremont man sentenced for child solicitation
AUBURN — Fremont resident Donald Stafford was sentenced Monday to four years behind bars for child solicitation after responding to a Garrett Police officer posing as a 14-year-old girl on Facebook.
Stafford pleaded guilty to the Level 4 felony as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court II.
Judge Monte Brown sentenced Stafford to seven years of incarceration, with four years to serve and three years suspended. Stafford was placed on probation for three years.
Stafford apologized for his behavior, saying he backed out at the last minute “because my conscience kicked in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.