College Volleyball
Trine men picked 3rd in MCVL poll
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Trine University's men's volleyball team was picked third in the Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League preseason coaches poll earlier this week.
The Thunder were 11-6 overall last season, including 11-5 in the MCVL for a fourth-place finish in the conference, while going through a coaching transition. They made the conference tournament for the first time since the program restarted in 2019.
William Dowdy takes over as Trine's coach and will have a lot of experience coming back to the program.
Key returners for the Thunder include senior outside hitter Kyle Dixon, sophomore middle blocker Matt Stillman and sophomore defensive specialist Hunter Haas, the 2021 MCVL Defensive Player of the Year. Haas led the team in digs last season with 222 while Stillman tallied a team-best 47 total blocks, including 38 assists. Dixon had 115 kills and 19 total blocks last season.
Trine will open the season at home at Hershey Hall against Indiana Tech in the Crossroads Crossover event on Jan. 13, starting at 6 p.m.
Middle School Basketball
CN, Westview split
ALBION — Central Noble and Westview each had a win in their boys' contests on Thursday. The Cougars won the eighth grade game 23-17, and the Warriors won the seventh grade matchup 58-29.
In the eighth grade game, the Cougars fought through tired legs and cold shooting to win.
Simeon Gard had 10 points and 13 rebounds to lead Central Noble (7-1). Nick Freeman had six points, two rebounds and a steal. Kyle Knafel added five points and three rebounds. Hunter Halsey played a solid defensive game.
In the seventh grade game, Alex Scott had 25 points for CN.
CN boys 6th falls to Fairfield
BENTON — Central Noble lost the "A" game to Fairfield 32-14 and the "B" contest to the Falcons 25-3 on Thursday.
In the "A" contest, Zackary Chenoweth had six points and Riley Knipper scored four for the Cougars.
In the "B" game, Ruger Lough had two points and Dalton Bergman scored a point for Central Noble (2-4).
