Garrett at a Glance

Population: 6,651

City government website: garrettindiana.us

Government: Mayor, common council, clerk-treasurer, city planner

Police: Garrett Police Department, Chief Roland McPherson

Fire: Garrett Fire Department, Chief Chad Werkheiser

Utilities: Electric: Garrett Municipal Utilities distributes power generated by Wolverine Power Cooperative; Natural Gas: Northern Indiana Public Service Co.; Water & Sewer: Provided by the city; Telephone: Frontier Internet: Mediacom, Auburn Essential Services

Education: Garrett-Keyser-Butler School Corp.

Health: Parkview DeKalb Hospital at Auburn

Parks: Feick Park, Eastside Park, Westside Park, Ocker Park, Heritage Park

Attractions: Garrett Historical Railroad Museum, Garrett Museum of Art, Auburn-Garrett Drive-In Theater, Garrett Community Swimming Pool, ice skating rink, sledding hill

Important Numbers & Addresses

City Hall: A: 301 S., Randolph St. P: 357-3836

Police: A: 200 N. Cowen St. P: 357-5151

Fire: A: 200 N. Cowen St. P: 357-6670

Post Office: Hours: M-F 8:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m., SAT 9 a.m.-noon A: 115 W. Keyser St. P: 260-357-4540

Library: Garrett Public Library P: 357-5485 A: 107 W. Houston St. W: garrettpl.org

Recycling/Compost Centers: Marvin Hall Recycling Center, 109 N. Cowen St. (drive-through, Wednesday p.m., Friday afternoon and Saturday mornings) and 24-hour recycling bins at 400 E. Quincy St.

Meetings

Board of Works: first and third Tuesdays at 8:30 a.m., City Hall

Common Council: first and third Tuesdays at 7 p.m., City Hall

