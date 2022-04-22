Collecting rainwater for use during dry months in rain barrels or other depositories is an ancient and traditional practice. Historical records show that rainwater was collected in simple clay containers as far back as 2,000 years ago in Thailand, and throughout other areas of the world after that. With the rising price of municipal water and drought restrictions now facing much of the United States during the summer months, more and more homeowners in our modern society are turning to the harvesting of rainwater to save money and protect this precious natural resource.
It is a common belief in many parts of the world that water is an infinite resource to exploit as needed, but as the saying goes, “you don’t know the value of water until the well is running dry.” This is especially true in arid parts of the U.S. where most of the municipal water comes from overstressed underground aquifers. Whereas rainwater is considered a renewable natural resource, many aquifers are being “mined,” that is, communities are drawing more water than the aquifer naturally receives to recharge it.
As drought and aquifer mining begin to call attention to an increasing water crisis, people are seeking ways to minimize impact on their municipal water supplies. Rain barrels can be part of the solution. Just look outside your window the next time it rains and imagine all the water that’s running down your driveway being put to beneficial use in your home and garden.
Dekalb Soil and Water Conservation in collaboration with Auburn’s Water Pollution Control Department conduct Rain Barrel workshops as an opportunity to educate the community about Water conservation and Stormwater Pollution Prevention best management practices. Keep an eye on social media in the spring or fall and join one of our rain barrel workshops. Our next workshop will be this fall and we routinely construct 20 rain barrels in each workshop. At the end of the workshop, you will take home your free rain barrel that you completed and start doing your part to conserve water.
Information contained in this educational article was obtained from rainbarrelguide.com. For additional information regarding water conservation or stormwater pollution prevention and steps you can take to help, visit the Water Pollution control site at https://www.ci.auburn.in.us/municipal-utilities/water-pollution-control/ or contact Drew Wallace, Program Coordinator at the City of Auburn Water Pollution Control, 2010 South Wayne St. Auburn IN 46706. (260-925-1714)
