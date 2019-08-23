SYRACUSE — A new-look Lakeland football team lost its first game of the season Friday night, 28-14 over Wawasee.
The Lakers only returned one starter on offense and five starters on defense from last season, but stayed in the game in the fourth quarter after falling behind 13-0 early in the second quarter.
Quarterback Colton Isaacs scored from one yard out with 9 minutes, 21 seconds left in the final stanza to bring Lakeland within 21-14. But the Lakers did not convert the two-point conversion.
Wawasee has an answer to Isaacs’ score that proved to be huge. Warrior quarterback scored his second touchdown of the game on a 12-yard run with 5:43 to play, then Zach Smith kicked the extra point.
Wawasee outgained the Lakers 293-225. Lakeland had 218 yards rushing including 136 on 20 carries from new feature back Camryn Holbrook. He had an eight-yard touchdown run and ran for two points late in the second quarter.
Ethan Garza also had two touchdowns for Wawasee. Young threw for 98 yards and rushed for 83 yards.
Lincoln Ott and Mark Burlew each made nine tackles to lead the Lakeland defense. Jaron Fry and Nathan Grossman each had a sack.
The Lakers will have their home opener this coming Friday against Churubusco. Opening kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
