ANGOLA — Both Trine soccer teams are No. 4 seeds in their respective Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament and will host first-round matches Saturday on Shive Field at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.
The Thunder women will play Adrian at 4 p.m., then the Trine men will take on Albion at 7 p.m.
Trine provided ticket information on Thursday and no cash transactions will be accepted to purchase tickets.
Trine athletic officials strongly suggest purchasing tickets in advance online through the MIAA’s Ticketing Portal, miaa.org/landing/tickets, and bringing a digital or print copy of the ticket to the gate.
Those who wish to purchase tickets at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium on Saturday will need a debit or credit card.
