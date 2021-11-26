FREMONT — The Fremont Eagles have had a long recent history of struggling to beat West Noble in girls basketball, having lost 11 of their last 12 matchups with the Chargers.
After Friday night’s 39-16 victory by the Eagles, they can now say they’ve won two of the last three.
While both the Eagles and Chargers struggled shooting the ball, Fremont was able to find the bottom of net enough to earn its first Northeast Corner Conference victory this season.
The Eagles (2-5, 1-2 NECC) struck nylon first on a basket from freshman Samantha Meyers a minute and half into the game, with West Noble senior Sherlyn Torres scoring the Chargers’ first basket about 30 seconds later.
The Chargers (2-4, 0-2) didn’t score a point for the remainder of the period, which Fremont used to its advantage, scoring the last seven points to lead 9-2. That run included three-pointers from Meyers and junior Alexis Book toward the end of the quarter.
The Eagles built on their lead in the second quarter, with senior Jada Rhonehouse and Book finding ways to score, while the Chargers continued to run into a pesky Fremont defense. Fremont led the Chargers 18-5 at the 2:55 mark of the quarter.
The rim would be both teams’ worst enemy at the beginning of the second half, with neither team being able to score until Fremont’s McKenzie Parnin’s basket at the five-minute mark. Chargers sophomore Alayna DeLong would then get her team its first score of the half about 15 seconds later.
Fremont would find its rhythm toward the end of the third quarter, with a basket by Rhonehouse and back-to-back layups from Meyers to give the Eagles an 18-point lead and quell any chance of a comeback by the Chargers. Rhonehouse and Meyers would finish the game as the top scorers with nine points each.
West Noble ended the game shooting 6 for 38 from the floor for 16%, while the Eagles finished shooting 16 for 52 for 31%. Rebounds and points off turnovers also proved to be important, with the Eagles leading in both categories 36-29 and 14-5, respectively.
Torres and junior Mackensy Mabie led the Chargers with six points each, with both also adding three rebounds and a blocked shot. Senior Kristen Cox and sophomore Alayna Delong both finished with two points.
Other contributions from the Eagles included Book with eight points and seven rebounds and Parnin with seven points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals and a blocked shot. Rhonehouse led the team on the boards with 10 rebounds.
The Eagles will conclude their four-game homestand Monday against Edon (Ohio) while the Chargers will head back to Ligonier to play Wawasee Tuesday. Both nights will start with junior varsity games at 6 p.m.
Fremont JV 25, West Noble 16
The Eagles led 4-2 after the first quarter before the Chargers took an 8-7 lead at the halftime break. It was the third quarter when Fremont outscored the Chargers 12-1 to lead 19-9, then the Eagles held on for the victory.
Leading the Eagles in scoring was sophomore Hallie Shrewsburg with 12 points while adding four rebounds. Alexis Hays and Brayleigh Moss were next with four points each. Chloe Hilvers and Rhiannon Gebhart added three and two points, respectively.
West Noble’s leading scorer was freshman Silvia Venturi with six points, and also grabbed three rebounds. Tara Gross had four points, followed by Makayla Castro and Chloe Sprague with two each and Kristen Cox with a point.
