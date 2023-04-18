COLLEGE BOWLING

Trine men and women in ISC/ITC Nationals in Las Vegas, noon

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

East Noble at Angola, 4:30 p.m.

Columbia City at Central Noble, 5 p.m.

PREP BOYS GOLF

Fremont at Northridge, 4:45 p.m.

Lakeland, Goshen at West Noble (Maxwelton), 4:30 p.m.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Central Noble at West Noble, 4:45 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Central Noble at Westview, 5 p.m.

Central Noble JV at Hamilton, 5 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

DeKalb at Snider, 5:30 p.m.

Hamilton at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.

Fremont at Leo, 5:30 p.m.

Blackhawk Christian vs. East Noble at Parkview Field, 7 p.m.

PREP BOYS VOLLEYBALL

New Haven at East Noble, 6 p.m.

DeKalb at Northrop, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Calvin at Trine, DH, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S TENNIS

Kalamazoo at Trine, 4 p.m.

