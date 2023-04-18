COLLEGE BOWLING
Trine men and women in ISC/ITC Nationals in Las Vegas, noon
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
East Noble at Angola, 4:30 p.m.
Columbia City at Central Noble, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Fremont at Northridge, 4:45 p.m.
Lakeland, Goshen at West Noble (Maxwelton), 4:30 p.m.
PREP TRACK & FIELD
Central Noble at West Noble, 4:45 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Central Noble at Westview, 5 p.m.
Central Noble JV at Hamilton, 5 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
DeKalb at Snider, 5:30 p.m.
Hamilton at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.
Fremont at Leo, 5:30 p.m.
Blackhawk Christian vs. East Noble at Parkview Field, 7 p.m.
PREP BOYS VOLLEYBALL
New Haven at East Noble, 6 p.m.
DeKalb at Northrop, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Calvin at Trine, DH, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S TENNIS
Kalamazoo at Trine, 4 p.m.
