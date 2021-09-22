Field and Stream examined 2021’s best new lightweight rifles.
Here is a selected summary of what they found in lightweight and long-range rifles.
Browning X-Bolt Mountain Pro
A new carbon-fiber stock, spiral-fluted bolt, and spiral-fluted, lapped sporter-contour barrel keeps the rifle under 6 pounds, and Browning added its new Recoil Hawg muzzle brake, which reduces recoil up to 77% to take the sting out of shooting high-power rounds in such a lightweight rifle. Starts at $2,399.
Nosler M48 Mountain Carbon Rifle in 6.5 PRC and .280 Ackley Improved
For 2021, the company has added two new chamberings for the rifle: the 6.5 PRC and .280 Ackley Improved. Mountain Carbon rifles are built around Nosler’s Model 48 Action and feature a 24-inch Light Sendero Contour, carbon-fiber-wrapped, cut-rifled barrel that is glass and aluminum pillar bedded into a carbon-fiber aramid-reinforced Mountain Hunter Stock. This goes for $3,235.
J.P. Sauer S404 Synchro XTC Camo Green Carbon Fiber Rifle
J. P. Sauer & Sohn, Germany’s oldest manufacturer of hunting firearms, updates its flagship series with the introduction of the S404 Synchro XTC Carbon Fiber rifle in camouflage-green. The hand-laid carbon-fiber stock has a thumbhole grip, adjustable comb, and a new finish that helps it disappear into the landscape. You can have it for a little more than $8,100.
Savage 110 Ultralight
One Savage’s several standouts in 2021 is the new 110 Ultralight, which combines a carbon-wrapped, stainless-steel Proof Research barrel to a skeletonized, blueprinted 110 receiver with spiral-fluted bolt. The result is a mountain rifle that weighs about 6 pounds, depending on the model.
Like all 110s, the Ultralight has the user-adjustable AccuTrigger and AccuStock with adjustable comb pieces and length-of-pull shims. Retails for $1,599.
Browning X-Bolt Western Hunter Long Range
To build the new Western Hunter Long Range, Browning attached a heavy sporter-contour barrel to the tried-and-true X-Bolt action. The free-floating barrel is bedded at the front and rear of the action for stability and to help maintain barrel-to-stock spacing for consistent accuracy. It’s more than manageable at only 7.7 pounds. Cost is $1,099.99.
Springfield Armory Model 2020 Waypoint
This is a custom-quality bolt-action hunting rifle with a .75-MOA accuracy guarantee. There are many options in the Waypoint series, starting with the barrel. You can choose from an all-steel version, or one that wraps the fluted 416 stainless-steel tube in a carbon-fiber jacket. It retails for $1,699.
