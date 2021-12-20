PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
DeKalb at Blackhawk Christian, 6 p.m.
West Noble at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.
Lakeland at Westview, 6 p.m.
Bluffton at Churubusco, 6 p.m.
New Haven at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Eastside at Edon, Ohio, 6 p.m.
Central Noble at Bremen, 6 p.m.
Woodlan at Fremont, 6 p.m.
Goshen at East Noble, 6 p.m.
West Noble at Prairie Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Westview, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Leo at DeKalb, 6:30 p.m.
Carroll at Garrett, 6:30 p.m.
