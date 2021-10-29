PREP CROSS COUNTRY

East Noble girls, Angola’s Izaiah Steury and Gracynn Hinkley, and DeKalb’s Lydia Bennett in IHSAA State Finals at LaVern Gibson Championship Course, Terre Haute: boys’ race, noon; girls’ race, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Trine at Albion, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Albion at Trine, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

Women, Oswego St. (N.Y.) at Trine, 2 p.m.

Trine men at Hamline (Minn.), 3 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

MIAA Women’s Tournament

First round, Adrian at Trine (Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium), 4 p.m.

MIAA Men’s Tournament

First round, Albion at Trine (Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium), 7 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.