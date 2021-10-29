PREP CROSS COUNTRY
East Noble girls, Angola’s Izaiah Steury and Gracynn Hinkley, and DeKalb’s Lydia Bennett in IHSAA State Finals at LaVern Gibson Championship Course, Terre Haute: boys’ race, noon; girls’ race, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Trine at Albion, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Albion at Trine, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Women, Oswego St. (N.Y.) at Trine, 2 p.m.
Trine men at Hamline (Minn.), 3 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
MIAA Women’s Tournament
First round, Adrian at Trine (Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium), 4 p.m.
MIAA Men’s Tournament
First round, Albion at Trine (Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium), 7 p.m.
