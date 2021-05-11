COLUMBIA CITY — Time management and GIS were two topics discussed this past week in both the Whitley County commissioner and council meetings.
Scott Wagoner, with the county health department, appeared before the commissioners first to address the purchase of GIS equipment. This special update he said would allow officials to be able to see septic lines. The upgrade would mean data is collected in “real-time” and put into a cloud server for easier access.
“This is much easier,” Wagoner told the commissioners.
A favorable recommendation for the system was sent to the county council, where Wagoner noted money for the upgrade already existed and would come out of the health department and GIS budget. Council unanimously approved the up-and-running website.
During both meetings, County Auditor Jana Schinbeckler presented figures regarding a new time management system for county employees. Her recommendation was to move to Advanced Time. This company, Schinbeckler said, would be a cost savings to the county, was user-friendly, easy to navigate and would integrate well with the existing payroll software.
“It’s a great way to go all around,” she said.
One of the questions raised in the commissioner meeting was when the contract for the current company being used would come to an end, ultimately hoping not to have to pay for the same service at the same time. With this in mind, a favorable recommendation was sent to the council for consideration.
Schinbeckler told the council the county attorney was reviewing the current contract to see when a clean transition could occur. She hoped the new system could be in use by the beginning of next year.
Council members were interested in making the switch, but shared similar questions with the commissioners about knowing exactly when the switch to the new company could occur. In the end they voted to table the official vote until they could get further information on this issue. It is likely it will be discussed at the council’s June meeting.
