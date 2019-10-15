GARRETT — The City of Garrett has received state funding for seven street projects slated for 2020.
The Indiana Department of Transportation announced a Community Crossings grant award of $364,143 to Garrett Thursday, the total amount requested.
Proposed projects include upgrades to:
• Fifth Avenue from Hamsher to Randolph streets;
• Peters Street from Second Ave. to Warfield Street;
• First Ave. from Peters to Cowen streets;
• Guilford Street from Warfield to Dennis streets;
• McHenry from Johnson to Ijams streets;
• Guilford Street from Houston to King streets;
• Keyser Street from Johnson to Ijams streets; and
• Franklin Street from Second Ave. to Dennis Street.
The total estimate of construction was $498,560. All projects except for Franklin Street on the west side of Randolph Street.
The application showed 373,920 (75%) for the Community Crossing amount and $124,640 (25%) for the City’s portion of the project.
City Planner Milton Otero credited many departments in the city who have been working toward making this grant cycle possible.
“Under the direction of the Mayor, Todd Fiandt, my department worked with Street Superintendent Eric Mossberger and our City Engineer Aaron Ott to gather the information to submit for this grant. It was a joint effort and we are very grateful to have received it. It will greatly benefit the City of Garrett and its residents,” said Otero.
The grant can be used only for construction work. Garrett will need to cover the costs for engineering, bid specifications and construction inspection.
Bid preparation and advertising will take place in the winter months, with construction work to begin in 2020.
Elsewhere, the City of Butler received $433,576.28, the Town of St. Joe received $52,680, DeKalb County received $962,350.67, and the City of Auburn received $494,863 in Community Crossings grants in the latest cycle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.