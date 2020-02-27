Pickle race

Girls watch their pickle racers scoot down the track during the Pickle Derby at the annual St. Joe Pickle Festival.

 JEFF JONES

St. Joe at a Glance

Population: 465

Website: stjoeindiana.org

Government: Town board, Randy Drake, Mary Simcox, Daniel Davidhizar; Clerk-Treasurer Angela Snyder.

Police: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff David Cserep II.

Fire: Concord Township Fire Department.

Utilities: Water: Town of St. Joe, Sewage: St. Joe-Spencerville Regional Sewer District Internet: Lightning Net, Mediacom and Frontier Electric: Indiana Michigan Power Natural Gas: Northern Indiana Public Service Co.

Education: DeKalb County Eastern Community School District.

Health: Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Auburn.

Parks: Wild Cherry Park, St. Mark Memorial Park.

Attractions: St. Joe Valley Conservation Club, St. Joseph River Greenway.

Events: St. Joe Pickle Festival.

Important Numbers and Addresses

Town Hall: A: 204 Washington St. P: 337-5449.

Police: A: 215 E. 8th St., Auburn P: 925-3365.

Fire: A: 300 Hart St. P: 337-5777.

Post Office: Hours: M-F 7:30-11:30 a.m., Saturday 8-10 a.m. A: 104 3rd St. P: 337-5595.

Meetings

Town Board: First and third Mondays of each month at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

