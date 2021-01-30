WATERLOO — Huntington North brought some serious defense to DeKalb Friday night.
The Vikings trapped and pressured the Barons, holding them to two points in the first quarter and five in each of the last two in a 46-24 Northeast 8 Conference girls basketball win which closed the regular season for both clubs.
“Very physical defense, they don’t let you do anything to get to the rim,” DeKalb coach Noah Stuckey said. “If you drive they bump you off your line. We just couldn’t handle it and find those areas where we could get those shots.”
DeKalb (3-19 overall, 1-6 NE8) had just eight baskets total for the game. Morgann Leslie hit two threes in the second quarter when the Barons played even with the Vikings, trailing 21-14 at the half. The senior finished with a team-best 10 points.
Huntington North (14-7, 4-3) removed all doubt in the third quarter, however, holding DeKalb scoreless for almost 6 ½ minutes after halftime until Delaney Cox hit a three.
The Vikings reeled off 11 straight points in the meantime, and led 34-19 by the end of the third.
Huntington North showed a versatile offense, hitting threes, getting fast breaks off rebounds and steals, and patiently working the ball to find the open shooter.
The point totals bore that out, with Reece Colclesser scoring a game-high 13 points, Taylor Double adding 12 to go with seven rebounds, and 6-foot-1 Katelynn Arnold scoring 10 in the post.
DeKalb played the second half without senior Sarah Brown, who left the game with a leg injury. Brown grabbed six rebounds in the first half.
The Barons will host the Class 4A sectional beginning Tuesday, when they face Northrop in the second game at 8 p.m. East Noble tangles with North Side in the opener at 6.
The Vikings will play New Haven in the second game Tuesday at Columbia City. Wayne and Homestead play the first game at 6.
Huntington North also won Friday’s junior varsity game 38-16. Amanda Day had five points, and Evie Pepple and Scout Warner both had four to lead DeKalb.
