TODAY

PREP BOYS GOLF

Angola, Churubusco, Eastside, Garrett, Prairie Heights, West Noble, Westview, Concord, Elkhart Christian, Goshen and Jimtown at Lakeland Invitational, 8 a.m.

DeKalb at Concordia Invitational (Foster Park), 8:30 a.m.

Central Noble at Manchester Invitational, 9 a.m.

Fremont at South Adams Invitational (Wabash Valley), 9 a.m.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Prairie Heights at Wawasee Super Duals, 10 a.m.

Lakeland at East Noble, 10 a.m. (Varsity Only)

Northeast Corner Conference Junior Varsity Invitational at Angola, 10 a.m.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Boys, Angola, Central Noble, East Noble, Lakeland, Prairie Heights, West Noble and Westview at Goshen Relays, 9 a.m.

Girls, Angola, Central Noble, DeKalb, East Noble, Eastside, Fremont, Garrett, Lakeland, Prairie Heights, West Noble and Westview at Churubusco’s Turtle Town Relays, 9 a.m.

Lakewood Park at Hicksville (Ohio) Invitational, 9 a.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Central Noble at Concordia Invitational, 9 a.m.

Bishop Dwenger at Angola, DH, 10 a.m.

Lakeland at East Noble, DH, 10 a.m.

Goshen at Prairie Heights, 10:30 a.m.

Garrett at DeKalb, DH, 11 a.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Central Noble at Harlan Christian, DH, 9 a.m.

DeKalb at Wawasee Invitational, 10 a.m.

Garrett at East Noble, DH, 10 a.m.

Woodlan at Lakeland, DH, 10 a.m.

Prairie Heights at Lakewood Park, DH, 10 a.m.

Churubusco at Manchester, 10:30 a.m.

West Noble at Columbia City, DH, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S GOLF

Trine at NCAA Automatic Qualifier No. 3 at Hope (Wuskowhan Player Club, West Olive, Mich.), 11 a.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Trine at Calvin, DH, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS

Kalamazoo at Trine, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Trine at Alma, DH, 2 p.m.

MONDAY

PREP BOYS GOLF

Central Noble and Lakeland at Fremont (Lake James), 4:30 p.m.

Fairfield and Wawasee at West Noble (Maxwelton), 4:30 p.m.

Northridge and Trinity School at Greenlawn at Westview (Heron Creek), 5 p.m.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Blackhawk Christian at DeKalb, 4:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Churubusco, 4:30 p.m.

Westview at East Noble, 4:30 p.m.

Central Noble at Prairie Heights, 4:45 p.m.

West Noble at Angola, 5 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Bishop Luers at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.

Blackhawk Christian at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.

Lakewood Park at Canterbury, 5:30 p.m.

Northeast Corner Conference Tournament

First-round games

West Noble at Central Noble, 5:30 p.m.

Churubusco at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.

Angola at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.

Westview at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

DeKalb at New Haven, 5:30 p.m.

Huntington North at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.

Lakewood Park at Snider, 5:30 p.m.

Northeast Corner Conference Tournament

First-round games

West Noble at Central Noble, 5:30 p.m.

Churubusco at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.

Angola at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.

Westview at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS VOLLEYBALL

East Noble at Columbia City, 6 p.m.

Heritage at DeKalb, 6 p.m.

