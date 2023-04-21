TODAY
PREP BOYS GOLF
Angola, Churubusco, Eastside, Garrett, Prairie Heights, West Noble, Westview, Concord, Elkhart Christian, Goshen and Jimtown at Lakeland Invitational, 8 a.m.
DeKalb at Concordia Invitational (Foster Park), 8:30 a.m.
Central Noble at Manchester Invitational, 9 a.m.
Fremont at South Adams Invitational (Wabash Valley), 9 a.m.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Prairie Heights at Wawasee Super Duals, 10 a.m.
Lakeland at East Noble, 10 a.m. (Varsity Only)
Northeast Corner Conference Junior Varsity Invitational at Angola, 10 a.m.
PREP TRACK & FIELD
Boys, Angola, Central Noble, East Noble, Lakeland, Prairie Heights, West Noble and Westview at Goshen Relays, 9 a.m.
Girls, Angola, Central Noble, DeKalb, East Noble, Eastside, Fremont, Garrett, Lakeland, Prairie Heights, West Noble and Westview at Churubusco’s Turtle Town Relays, 9 a.m.
Lakewood Park at Hicksville (Ohio) Invitational, 9 a.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Central Noble at Concordia Invitational, 9 a.m.
Bishop Dwenger at Angola, DH, 10 a.m.
Lakeland at East Noble, DH, 10 a.m.
Goshen at Prairie Heights, 10:30 a.m.
Garrett at DeKalb, DH, 11 a.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Central Noble at Harlan Christian, DH, 9 a.m.
DeKalb at Wawasee Invitational, 10 a.m.
Garrett at East Noble, DH, 10 a.m.
Woodlan at Lakeland, DH, 10 a.m.
Prairie Heights at Lakewood Park, DH, 10 a.m.
Churubusco at Manchester, 10:30 a.m.
West Noble at Columbia City, DH, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S GOLF
Trine at NCAA Automatic Qualifier No. 3 at Hope (Wuskowhan Player Club, West Olive, Mich.), 11 a.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Trine at Calvin, DH, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS
Kalamazoo at Trine, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Trine at Alma, DH, 2 p.m.
MONDAY
PREP BOYS GOLF
Central Noble and Lakeland at Fremont (Lake James), 4:30 p.m.
Fairfield and Wawasee at West Noble (Maxwelton), 4:30 p.m.
Northridge and Trinity School at Greenlawn at Westview (Heron Creek), 5 p.m.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Blackhawk Christian at DeKalb, 4:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Churubusco, 4:30 p.m.
Westview at East Noble, 4:30 p.m.
Central Noble at Prairie Heights, 4:45 p.m.
West Noble at Angola, 5 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Bishop Luers at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Blackhawk Christian at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Canterbury, 5:30 p.m.
Northeast Corner Conference Tournament
First-round games
West Noble at Central Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Churubusco at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.
Angola at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.
Westview at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
DeKalb at New Haven, 5:30 p.m.
Huntington North at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Snider, 5:30 p.m.
Northeast Corner Conference Tournament
First-round games
West Noble at Central Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Churubusco at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.
Angola at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.
Westview at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS VOLLEYBALL
East Noble at Columbia City, 6 p.m.
Heritage at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.