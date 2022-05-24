Prep Gymnastics Angola’s Evans participates in Senior Showcase Invitational
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Angola senior Ashtyn Evans took part in the National High School Gymnastics Association’s Senior Showcase Invitational Friday and Saturday. Evans was the lone gymnast from Indiana to take part in the meet that brings together many of the top high school senior gymnasts in the country.
Evans reached the national uneven bars finals and finished ninth out of 87 gymnasts with 8.65.
Evans was 20th all-around with 33.9. She tied for 21st place on the vault with 9.15, and also scored 8.95 in the floor exercise and 7.15 on the balance beam.
Prep Boys Golf Lakers defeat Bruins
LAGRANGE — Lakeland defeated Bethany Christian 163-184 on Tuesday at Heron Creek.
Nate Keil was medalist with with a 1-over par 36 to lead the Lakers (12-2).
Lakeland also had 37 from Tommy Curtis, 41 from Ben Keil, and 49s from Jensen Miller and Tucker Klopfenstein.
Prep Baseball Lakers fall in regular season finale at Wawasee, 6-3
SYRACUSE — Lakeland ended its regular season with a 6-3 loss to Wawasee on Monday.
Laker starting pitcher Jayden Marshall started well, then the Warriors struck first for three runs in the third inning.
Lakeland had many opportunities throughout the non-conference contest, but could not get the timely hit for the most part.
Carson Mickem and Jason McBride each had two hits for the Lakers (8-18). Mickem also drove in two runs.
