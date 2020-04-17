Let us talk about Judas.
This is the disciple that is hard for us to relate to or to acknowledge. We struggle to understand him. We do not like what we see in him. What we see in him is humanity, the fallenness of the world. He is the betrayer!
No one wants to leave this life with that title. The pain of the world is so much, the pain of his choice weighs so heavy upon him that he takes his own life.
In Psalms, we are foretold of this betrayal.
Psalm 41:9 “Even my close friend in whom I trusted, who ate my bread, has lifted his heel against me.”
This is when we connect to Judas. I know most of us cringe at this thought, but the reality is we too have had a moment of betrayal.
For the injustice, we walk by and never address in that we betray our savior. Our savior, who told us to feed his sheep, to see children, to preach the good news to those who have not heard when we do not do these things.
In Isaiah 1:17, “Learn to do good; seek justice, correct oppression; bring justice to the fatherless, and please the widow’s cause.”
When we do not do these things, we betray the one who gave us life.
I know we are all uncomfortable and do not want to address these issues anymore. I am not like Judas, you and I are crying out presently. Yet, I know at times we are.
Judas put money before the relationship. We do not know his intent. There have been times that we put so much before the Lord. Love of money is, at times, that betrayal.
Maybe none of these things are what you are guilty of, perhaps what you are guilty of is the betrayal of a friend’s belief or trust in us. Has a friend trusted you with something, and you shared it? Has a friend asked for something, and you denied it?
Now, this is even more complicated!
Romans 3:10, as it is written, “there is none righteous, no, not one.”
When I think of Judas now I try to do so without thinking I have all the answers.
Ephesians 4:32 “Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you.”
Let us live this passage out for all to see, full of grace as we accept the grace that we so need as well!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.