Prep Boys Soccer Worman announced as next Knights coach
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble athletic director Nick David announced on Twitter Thursday that Ryan Worman has been named as the next boys soccer coach for the Knights.
Worman won a Class A State Championship his senior season as a defender for Fort Wayne Canterbury in 2017, before playing at Manchester University for two years.
College Hockey Thunder athletes earn All-American Scholar status
GLOUCESTER, Mass. — The American Hockey Coaches Association announced on Thursday their sixth annual “Krampade All-American Scholars” for this past season, with 15 student-athletes from both the Trine University men’s and women’s ice hockey programs being listed for their success on the ice and in the classroom.
On the men’s side, juniors Brett Tierney and Brett Piper, sophomores Beau Binnie, Shane Brancato, Jackson Clark and Elias Sandholm and freshman Matt Bielinski all received the award.
Tierney received the honor for the third time in his career while Piper, Binnie, Brancato and Sandholm each picked up their second All-American Scholar award.
For the women, seniors Kristen Vandenheuvel and Jade Pandres became the program’s first five-time All-American Scholars due to having an extra year of eligibility because of COVID.
Seniors Hannah Nelson and Devin Dzumaryk earned their third and second respective awards, while junior Makena Thompson received her third.
Sophomore Taryn Raisanen and freshmen Payton Hans and Ellie Warhoftig were named All-American Scholars for the first time.
In order to qualify for the award, a student-athlete must have attained a 3.75 grade point average for each semester, and appear in 40% of the team’s games. Exceptions were granted to injured players and back-up goaltenders.
College Men’s Golf Trine’s Civanich named All-America Scholar
NORMAN, Okla. — The Golf Coaches Association of America named on Thursday sophomore Mark Civanich of the Trine University men’s golf team as a 2021-22 Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar for NCAA Division III.
Civanich is one of 140 NCAA DIII men’s golfers to earn All-America Scholar status. This past season, he was named to the First Team All-Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association and was an individual medalist on day two of the MIAA Championships with a 3-under 69. He was the lowest-scoring member of the Thunder team in six events.
In order to be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be a sophomore, junior or senior athletically and academically, participate in 50% or more of the team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke average of 79.0 or fewer, maintain a minimum cumulative career grade point average of 3.2 and be of high moral character and good standing at his college or university.
