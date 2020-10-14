FORT WAYNE — Allen County Democratic Party Chair Misti Meehan considers herself an introvert, preferring to do the heavy lifting in the background.
“I always thought I would never be a candidate or this far up the food chain, so to speak, because I am usually the workhorse. I am usually the one you give a project to because you know it’s going to get done.”
She describes her entry into local politics as baptism by fire.
When presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ campaign came into town in 2016, Meehan was a super volunteer for the candidates. She, along with her French bulldog, Magoo, spent more time working to promote the candidates than for her full-time job.
Meehan attended both state and national Democratic conventions that year. Even though Sanders did not emerge as the party’s candidate, he motivated the volunteers “not to leave, there is more work to be done.”
So she stayed.
That fall, she attended the annual Indiana Democratic Editorial Association Convention in French Lick and joined the Allen County and Third Congressional District Democratic Party in December of 2016, and was soon elected secretary of both organizations.
Meehan moved up to chairwoman of the party in June 2017 following the exit of Mindy Rogers two months into a four-year term, a position she still retains.
Meehan says her whole life has been involved with politics. Her father was a union member at International Harvester while the plant was still in Fort Wayne.
“We always watched the State of the Union address, but it depended on who was speaking if we watched to the end,” she said.
As a recent high school graduate in 1995, Meehan joined her dad at a rally in Indianapolis where some 20,000 people challenged Right to Work legislation to have their voices heard.
“I was standing on the curb looking over everyone’s heads and saw all the union markers. That was the most impressive thing in my life,” she recalls.
Not ready to enter college after graduating from Fort Wayne Northrop, she opted to join the Indiana Army National Guard following graduation for six years as an automated logistical specialist, and reenlisting for two more years.
While choosing her major at IPFW, Dr. Andy Downs counseled her to seek a degree in political science, the basis for all of her interests because everything is based on legislation.
“I was considering workers’ rights, health care, environment, wondering how can I make the biggest impact on the most things I care about,” she said.
Downs also advised Meehan to seek jobs where she can leave work behind, because when getting into politics, there is a lot volunteering, especially at the beginning.
“I had to ask, is that a sacrifice I am willing to make?” she said. She went to her employer who had watched her going to conventions and political activities. Even though they were mostly Republicans, Meehan said they respected what she had been doing. Staying active as a volunteer required a flexible work schedule, and many jobs don’t allow for political partisanship.
That motivated her to create her own business, Misti’s Signature Services, that provides notary public and concierge serves, “a fancy way to say I lend a hand when you need one,” she said.
As a mobile loan signing agent, she travels to people’s homes in Allen and surrounding counties to close or modify their loans, a job that requires acute attention to detail.
“It’s not a Republican versus Democrat with the things that are going on now,” she said of the current political climate.
“It is just a conservative area whether you are talking red or blue. I think, especially right now, sometimes it’s not in your best interest to say your beliefs out loud. I think that is deterring the people. You just have to remind people that every vote really does count.
“We are in a tumultuous time. This year is unique to my experiences, to say the least,” she said. “I understand the parties have different views, it’s no difference in ideology when you get down to the core of it. I wept when (Sen. John) McCain died.”
As chair, Meehan is responsible for fundraising and budgeting, and serves as spokesperson for the organization. She also directs media relations, strategic communications and messages, as well as developing and executing strategies for all social media accounts, leading multiple monthly meetings, providing candidate and precinct committee person trainings, designing training and educational pieces for members and voters.
The phone at the headquarters has been ringing non-stop with people seeking information about how to get a yard sign, absentee ballot and when early voting begins. Others offer to help with poll watching, delivering signs and other services.
“It is the totality of your existence, I can’t go places where people don’t recognize me,” she said of the job visibility. “I need to be available for media, I need that flexibility.”
Later in the day, Meehan was scheduled to appear on a local television following the first presidential debate.
She takes pride that in 2018 they had the most Democratic candidates on ballot in a decade. “That was not by accident, we were looking put the word out there,” she said.
Another duty is speaking at monthly breakfasts along with other meetings where she challenges attendees consider becoming candidates.
“Every single one of you in here has qualities that would be useful to an elected position. I don’t care where you come from – because you have passion enough to show up at a meeting to find out what’s going on in your community, and you have a background and an experience that would be beneficial,” Meehan often includes in her message.
“I knew I had the skill sets that I could do those things, and I was fully aware this is like the best and worst volunteer opportunity all wrapped up into one.
“The best is meeting all the people who you would not have been exposed to otherwise, I like meeting new people, I like different people from different backgrounds, because it gives you a different way to think that you would not have come to on your own.
“The downside is you are giving a tremendous amount of all your resources and time for a volunteer position.
“I like seeing people getting elected into offices, I like seeing people participate who have not participated before,” she said of recruiting candidates.
“And it is true with women, you have to asked repeatedly. Generally, once just doesn’t cut it,” Meehan said.
“A woman generally feels she must be 90% qualified for a job where man feels he must be 60% qualified,” a stat told her by 2018 unsuccessful Dist. 3 U.S. Rep. candidate Courtney Tritch.
“I think until you stop and slow your roll for a second, you don’t really realize it,” Meehan said. “That would never have occurred to me, until somebody actually says that kind of thing, it just gets you a little bit more apt to step outside your box. I am and always have been able to step outside the box, but a lot of people find comfort in a box and don’t realize they’re in it,” she said.
It doesn’t make her mad at those reluctant to volunteer.
“That’s comfortable. That’s easy. It makes things easier. Life is hard. Volunteering is hard. Everything is hard.
“And you have to make sure you just keep in perspective that you are literally changing the world. You register one person to vote – you are changing the world. You run for office. Even if you don’t win, you are changing the world. Those are having impacts and every little bit counts. And if everybody does just that little bit, you are moving a mountain in no time,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.