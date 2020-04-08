I miss my sports!
I miss the Final Four, the Masters, the opening day of baseball; I miss the NBA playoffs, and I can’t believe that there will be no Wimbledon! The good news is that I own a large collection of books about sports. Without sports on TV, I have gone back to reading about the athletes that I admire.
It is funny how one of the first books that I picked up was “Jackie Robinson and the Integration of Baseball” by Scott Simon. It tells the story of how Jackie, in the 1940s, broke the racial barrier of Major League Baseball and what trials and tribulations he had to suffer to make that happen. Robinson was a hero; all African Americans have benefited from what he had to endure.
This book written in 2002 brought me back to reality as to what all of us are facing today with the COVID-19 virus. In the first paragraph of the book the author writes:
“As I began this book, many Americans were beginning to be cautious about whom they called a hero. Athletes, actors, entrepreneurs and celebrities had casually and carelessly been described as such. To do so after Sept. 11, 2001, seemed preposterous. In the weeks following the attacks on New York and Washington D.C., and the foiled attack that sent a plane crashing into western Pennsylvania, Americans saw the grim and affecting faces of genuine heroes — and they were caked in ash, blood, tears, toil, and sweat.
A man or women might sink a basketball, strike a baseball, or scintillate before a camera lens. Those talents can be worthy. But real heroes risk their lives for others.”
That first paragraph hit me hard. In 2020, America and the world are being attacked by this virus. It has affected our lifestyle. It is inconvenient. It isn’t fun. Hopefully, we are all doing our part by social distancing but it is those who are on the front lines fighting this outbreak who are the real heroes. Yes, I miss my sports. But the doctors, the nurses, truck drivers, store workers, and government officials who are out there risking their lives need to be commended.
Hopefully next year we will all be glued to the TV watching the Final Four, watching the Pacers in the playoffs, having a good seat for the Masters, looking forward to the opening day of baseball, and, of course pretending that my view of Wimbledon from Indiana is that same as being there. For now, I will do what I can to support those on the front lines, the real heroes of 2020!
