Please read Psalm 51:1 – 17
“Create in me a pure heart, O God, and renew a steadfast spirit within me. Do not cast me from your presence or take your Holy Spirit from me. Restore to me the joy of your salvation and grant me a willing spirit, to sustain me.” Psalm 51:10 – 12; NIV
Over the last several years, I have noticed that the traditions of Ash Wednesday services have diminished: fewer churches are having Ash Wednesday services, and even if they do, even fewer people are attending. When I was much younger, on Ash Wednesday I would notice a great number of people with the sign of the cross on their forehead. I would ask from time to time what it meant and many people would inform me that it was the start of the Lent season. They went on to explain that the sign of the cross was placed in ashes to represent repentance for sins; as evidenced in the Old Testament writings. The cross represented the New Testament sacrifice for sin which is found in Jesus Christ. I also noted back then that people were glad to be wearing the cross on their foreheads.
Today, how many times have you seen ashes on somebody’s forehead on Ash Wednesday? My question is, “Is Ash Wednesday passé and outdated, or is it something that we need to revise within ourselves and the Church?” I think an even more prevalent question should be asked, “Are we truly repentant and remorseful for our sins, or have we ignored or become calloused to the sins in our lives today?”
In Psalm 51, David is addressing the issue of his sin with Bathsheba after Nathan the prophet came to him and pointed out the sinful act and all that proceeded from that sin. It should be noted that David did not try to give excuses for his actions, trying to blame somebody else for the choices that he had made. David accepts his being called out and addresses his sins before God. I can just imagine David wearing sackcloth and ashes as he repents before God; a practice that brings a person down to the lowest form of humbleness. Picture David weeping bitterly as he writes this Psalm. Hear the ache in his soul as he realizes the depths of his sins and how he displeased God in doing these things. David doesn’t rely on his position being king to give him extra points before God, but he lays his heart out and exposes his sinful existence.
I have always preached that, like the Apostle Paul, I am “… the chief of sinners …” because of the sinful nature which exists in every one of us. No matter how hard we try to not sin, we discover we do what we don’t want to do and not do what we want to do (again, like Paul). To have the ability to have the heart of David and the depth of repentance is something we all can learn from. Once David confessed to his sins, he did all he could to turn from those sins and not make the same mistakes.
Ash Wednesday calls me to take an inventory of my soul and see where I can improve my service to God. Verses 3 – 4 of the Scriptures provided confronts me: “For I know my transgressions, and my sin is always before me. Against you, you only, have I sinned and done what is evil in your sight, so that you are proved right when you speak and justified when you judge.”
I know that I am accountable to God alone for my sins. When I wear ashes on my forehead, I don’t wear them to show off to anyone, but to show God the depths of my desire for repentance of my sins.
The latter portion of this passage shares what God is looking for in relation to repentance: “You do not delight in sacrifice, or I would bring it; you do not take pleasure in burnt offerings. The sacrifices of God are a broken spirit; a broken and contrite heart, O God, you will not despise.”
A broken spirit — the realization that we have stumbled and have fallen and that the fall has caused brokenness of some sort; all our own efforts cannot repair what was lost without help from God. Contrite — the awareness of one’s sinfulness, helps us to understand what sin is in the eyes of God and not what man’s interpretation brings division. When David shared that he only sinned against God, he was repenting to God. If man had their way; sin wouldn’t exist. David’s acknowledgment of his sins lets God know that he (David) understands his actions were wrong.
It is my prayer that we all take time to read this passage several times in the coming week so we can prepare our hearts to be focused on the season of Lent.
Take time to understand why God sent Jesus Christ to be our Savior and appreciate the gift we have in this. I pray that we see our sins and what we have done. I hope we can see God’s longing for us to turn away from these and turn toward Him.
We need Ash Wednesday more than we know. Maybe, if we took to heart the passage and repent as David did, it’s quite possible that we would be more engaged with God and one another. Maybe our homes will be more connected. It’s possible our community would be more inclusive and would help one another again. Finally, maybe we can truly be in intimacy with God in the way He created us to fellowship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.