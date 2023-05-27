GOP governor candidates share stage in Steuben
CROOKED LAKE — In what was believed to be the first event where all three Republican candidates for Indiana governor shared the same stage, the Steuben County Lincoln Day Dinner drew some 270 people to the Steuben County Event Center Wednesday night.
Some have said that the race between Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and business leader Eric Doden was going to end up an ugly battle to attract the MAGA voter in order to win the Republican nomination in May 2024.
If that was what they were expecting on Wednesday night, they most likely went away disappointed because the three stuck to themes that have characterized their political careers over the years.
Sounding much like the man who ran for the U.S. Senate in 2018, defeating incumbent Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly, Braun, of Jasper, talked up his life as an entrepreneur who has made his own way and controlled health care of his employees on his terms.
Crouch, of Evansville, touted her work championing mental health issues and her experience since 2017 leading four state agencies in the Gov. Eric Holcomb administration, Department of Agriculture, Office of Community & Rural Affairs, Housing & Community Development Authority and Office of Tourism Development.
Doden, of Fort Wayne and a Butler native, spoke of economic development issues, calling them family development issues, speaking from his background as former president of the Indiana Economic Development Corp. He also spoke on social issues based on his background growing up in the Baptist church.
The event also allowed the five candidates for the 3rd District seat in Congress give brief remarks. Former Rep. Marlin Stutzman, former Allen County Judge Wendy Davis, Michael Felker, John Kenworthy and state Sen. Andy Zay are seeking to succeed Jim Banks. Banks is running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Braun.
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation has started installing the new Indiana interstate signs that Gov. Eric Holcomb helped unveil May 18 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis.
The new signs replace those that contained “Welcome” and the motto “Crossroads of America” with a darker blue version that says “More to Discover” atop “IN Indiana.”
The Indiana Destination Development Corporation oversaw the creation of IN Indiana to increase awareness and perception of Indiana as a place to visit, work, and live.
Former softball coach accused of child seduction appears in court
AUBURN — A former Auburn softball coach who is accused of fondling, touching and stalking players on the youth softball team that he created, traveled from North Carolina and turned himself in at the DeKalb County Jail at 5 a.m. Thursday morning to face the charges, a court heard.
Steve Kaufman, 50, formerly of Auburn, and now of Apex, North Carolina, is charged in DeKalb Superior Court II with child seduction, a Level 3 felony; child seduction, a Level 5 felony; and stalking, a Level 6 felony.
Kaufman appeared for an initial hearing via video conference from the DeKalb County Jail Thursday morning.
A warrant for Kaufman’s arrest was issued Monday. He is accused of fondling or touching a child age 12-13 while he was head coach of the Rip It softball team. He also is accused of stalking the girl by allegedly showing up at her house and aggressively yelling at her and her parents after an alleged lengthy history of harassing communication over Snapchat between the girl and himself.
On the Level 5 felony child seduction charge, Kaufman is accused of fondling and touching another girl who was age 14.
Garrett shooting suspect faces Level 6 charge
GARRETT — Originally facing multiple preliminary charges, including one of attempted murder, an Avilla man now has been formally charged with a criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon.
Quanah Plowman, 26, of the 500 block of South Main Street, Avilla, is the suspect in a shooting that took place just before 2 a.m. May 20 in Garrett.
Plowman originally was facing preliminary charges of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; pointing a loaded firearm, a Level 6 felony; and two counts of criminal mischief, Class B misdemeanors.
On Wednesday, DeKalb County Prosecutor Neal Blythe filed a formal charge of criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony.
Plowman is accused of recklessly, knowingly or intentionally performing an act that created a substantial risk of bodily injury to another person by firing a handgun, endangering two individuals and any persons in the area.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in DeKalb Superior Court I by Garrett Police Officer Maynard DePew, Plowman is accused of arriving in the 100 block of East King Street with a loaded firearm, driving past the parking lot behind Martin’s Tavern, and firing a handgun multiple times in the direction of two men. The bullets missed both men but struck and damaged a Dodge Ram owned by one of the men, as well as a Dodge Ram owned by another person.
Plowman had been held at the DeKalb County Jail since his arrest Saturday. He was released Wednesday for a $500 cash-only bond. A Level 6 felony is punishable by between six months and 2 1/2 years of incarceration.
His next court appearance is a pretrial conference on Tuesday, July 18.
