Former Congressman Stutzman joins 3rd District race
AUBURN — While the 2024 primary is over a year away, the Republican field continues to grow.
Tuesday, former U.S. Congressman Marlin Stutzman, R-Howe, announced his intentions to seek the Republican nomination for his old seat.
Stutzman has one answer to why he’s seeking his old U.S. House seat. “Frankly, it’s because I’m ticked off,” he told a gathering of about 30 people at Kruse Plaza near Auburn.
“Watching what is going on in Washington, D.C. should break all of our hearts, to see the way our leadership continues to spend and tax.
Stutzman represented Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District from 2010 to 2016. This is his first venture back into the political arena since he lost to Republican Todd Young in a bid for U.S. Senate.
“I am proud and excited to be running for office again,” Stutzman said.
Since his time in office, Stutzman and wife Christy became partners in the former Amish Acres property in Nappanee.
Current 3rd District Rep. Jim Banks, R-Columbia City, has announced he will seek the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Mike Braun. Braun, in turn, is one of several candidates seeking the Republican nomination in the governor’s race.
The 3rd District includes 11 full counties in northeast and east-central Indiana, as well as portions of two others. The district covers the entire KPC Media news region in DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Whitley and Allen counties.
Stutzman is the sixth candidate to join the GOP race for the 3rd District nomination. Other candidates who previously announced are former U.S. Senate staffer Jon Kenworthy, state Sen. Andy Zay, R-Huntington; former Allen County judge Wendy Davis; Chandler Likes, a law school student; and Michael Felker, a retired Indiana National Guardsmen and self-identified “blue collar worker” from Warsaw.
The congressional primary election takes place May 7, 2024.
Numerous mental health interactions, but police did not suspect any public threats
KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville Police were familiar with Michael P. Emmons, the man who opened fire on them, other law enforcement and his neighborhood April 12.
In the past two years, they had 10 different interactions with him.
They were mostly neighbor complaints, concerned citizens bothered by Emmons walking around shouting about how he was God or otherwise acting oddly.
Several police reports use the code 10-96 — the police code for a mental subject — but none of them were criminal cases, just local disturbances.
Nothing ever rose the level of justifying a Crisis Intervention Team action, Police Chief Lance Waters said, where police could compel mental health treatment.
Indiana’s red flag law, which allows police to petition a court to seize a person’s firearms due to safety concerns, was never initiated. Police weren’t aware that Emmons owned firearms. They knew he had a bow and arrow, Waters said, but didn’t know he owned guns.
Emmons simply didn’t rise to the level of a threat to allow for great action.
And that’s not unusual, the police chief said. It’s one of the big gaps in public mental health care facing society today, one that Indiana lawmakers are trying to address even this session.
On April 12, it was too late to intervene.
About 7:30 p.m. that night, Emmons opened fire from his second-floor apartment at Drake Terrace on Berry Lane, firing hundreds of rounds of ammunition at police and throughout the neighborhood.
At the end of the 10 1/2 standoff with officers, Emmons was taken into custody and died in an ambulance on the scene while paramedics attempted life-saving treatment for wounds he sustained during the confrontation.
LaGrange County Commissioners appoint new health officer
LAGRANGE — LaGrange County has a new health officer.
The LaGrange County Commissioner Monday voted to approve the appointment of Dr. Michael Conway to fill that role. He was nominated for that job by the LaGrange County Health Department board of directors at their April meeting.
Conway, a family physician affiliated with the Parkview LaGrange Hospital, replaces Dr. Tony Pechin, who was rejected for reappointment last November by the LaGrange County Commissioners.
Members of the board of health nominated Pechin to serve another four-year term, but a new state law gave the commissioners the final say so, and with little explanation, they rejected his appointment. Pechin served as LaGrange County’s health officer for the last 20 years, including during the COVID-19 pandemic, and was the only person at that time to apply for the position.
Conway has served on the LaGrange County Board of Health as a board member, one of two physicians holding a seat on that board. State law requires that the county health officer be a licensed physician. It also requires two of the board’s seven seats be held by physicians.
Cindy Swihart, president of the health department’s board, said she was glad to finally have the health officer’s position filled and approved by the commissioners. Swihart attended Monday’s meeting.
Noble Commissioners get look at courthouse renovation drawings
ALBION — The Noble County Commissioners got a look at schematic design plans for the renovation of the Noble County Courthouse while meeting in special session Monday.
The purpose of the meeting was more geared toward Weigand Construction, which will be handling the construction.
American Structurepoint project architect Nick Peterson led the meeting, going over the demolition process, the structural changes which will take place and getting into the nitty gritty of electrical and plumbing placement.
Weigand representatives had been given the drawings a week ago, and Monday’s meeting basically consisted of Peterson going over plans and answers questions from Weigand concerning implementation of the design.
Commissioners took no formal action, but they may be called upon to do — and sooner rather than later.
A Weigand official said there is a time lag between order and delivery of between 34-44 weeks on some of the larger scale items needed for the project, including the chiller and main electrical distribution panel. The ordering of a small group of such items may be needed to make the renovation schedule work.
On April 4, the commissioners got an updated cost estimate for the project, which now could carry a price tag as high as $8.3 million.
The county is devoting $4.5 million of its American Rescue Plan money toward the project, but that will leave about $3.84 million extra that the county will need to fund locally, Smith said.
The Noble County Council had already agreed to move ahead funding that gap via a bond anticipation note, which will allow the county to price interest rates from lenders and then borrow the money from a local bank.
The county would then pay back the loan via tax dollars on hand — the county is anticipating using money from its rainy day fund, which is where interest income from its deposits is put. That fund currently has $1.4 million in it and had already collected $309,000 in interest payments as of early March.
Renovations are needed to bring the courthouse up-to-date with its heating, cooling and electrical systems.
Welcome to the discussion.
