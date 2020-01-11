AUBURN — The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, in partnership with Eckhart Public Library, will host the second annual Bootlegger’s Ball, presented by Farmers and Merchant Bank, on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 6-10 p.m. at the National Historic Landmark museum.
The event invites attendees to raise a glass and dance the night away. The ratification of the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution — which banned the manufacture, transportation and sale of intoxicating liquors — was passed in 1919 and ushered in a period in American history known as Prohibition. The fight to end prohibition would last 14 years and require a constitutional amendment to overcome.
The night of Feb. 15 at the museum will encompass all things Prohibition as well as life in the 1920s, including information and exhibits featuring Auburn’s history and role during the era.
The ball will feature live music by Farmland Jazz Band, a photo booth provided by Island Photo Booths, dancing and cash bars serving period-inspired cocktails from the museum’s book, “Cocktails of The Auburn Automobile Company: A Collection of Mixed Drinks” and heavy hors d’oeuvres. The entire museum will be open to guests. Period-appropriate dress is highly encouraged but not required.
Tickets are priced at $30 per person or $55 per couple. Tickets may be purchased online at acdamstore.com or by calling the museum at 925-1444.
The Bootlegger’s Ball is being held on the last evening of Eckhart Public Library’s Winter Read. Do. Explore. program.
“Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum is an amazing community partner, and we are so excited to join them once again for this event,” said Jamie Long, programming and outreach manager for the library. “It’ll be the ‘bee’s knees’ as we showcase a bit of our shared history! In addition to bringing information about Prohibition, we will have materials and stories about 1920s true crime and the suffragettes of the time. We are excited for this event to grow as we return to the roaring ’20s a hundred years later.”
The Read. Do. Explore. program offers opportunities to win prizes by engaging with the library and community. Participants can enter to win a variety of prizes, including two tickets to the Bootlegger’s Ball, by reading, researching, attending programs, doing literacy activities, using the library’s digital services and signing up for a library card. Participants can also get a prize book for each week of Read. Do. Explore. To find out more, visit epl.lib.in.us/eckhart-winter-read
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.