TODAY
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Angola at Bellmont, 6 p.m.
Canterbury at Hamilton, 6 p.m. (varsity only)
PREP GYMNASTICS
Homestead and Eastside at DeKalb, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Women, Hope at Trine, 7:30 p.m.
Men, Trine at Adrian, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Woodlan at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Westview at Eastside, 6 p.m.
Fremont at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Woodlan at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.
PREP SWIMMING
Bishop Dwenger at Angola, 5:30 p.m.
South Adams and Eastside at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
PREP GYMNASTICS
East Noble at Snider, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Wawasee, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Trine men and women at Albion, 7 p.m.
