TODAY

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Angola at Bellmont, 6 p.m.

Canterbury at Hamilton, 6 p.m. (varsity only)

PREP GYMNASTICS

Homestead and Eastside at DeKalb, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Women, Hope at Trine, 7:30 p.m.

Men, Trine at Adrian, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Woodlan at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Westview at Eastside, 6 p.m.

Fremont at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Woodlan at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.

PREP SWIMMING

Bishop Dwenger at Angola, 5:30 p.m.

South Adams and Eastside at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS

East Noble at Snider, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Wawasee, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Trine men and women at Albion, 7 p.m.

