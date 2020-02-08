FORT WAYNE — A hot-shooting Canterbury basketball team met an undermanned Fremont squad and the result was a 75-49 Cavalier victory Saturday afternoon in high school boys action.
“They hit shots,” Fremont coach Craig Helfrich said. “Early on, they hit shots guys normally don’t make and we were playing short-handed. We have four guys out who are starters.”
Included among the starters out were Ethan Bock, Kaleb Gannon and Gabel Pentecost. Helfrich didn’t have time for excuses.
“It is what it is. You have to play no matter what,” he said. “Defensively, we couldn’t stop them in the paint. They hit shots, we didn’t hit shots so much, so this is what happens.”
It’s the third straight loss for Fremont. Canterbury picked up its first win in the last three contests.
Buoyed by an early barrage of three-pointers, Canterbury (8-10) made a 16-3 run over four minutes to turn a 13-10 game in the first quarter into a 29-13 advantage with 5:35 to play in the second.
What the Cavaliers missed, in the first half, they corrected. Canterbury snuffed out any chance off a Fremont comeback.
They were dominating and precise in the second half.
Fremont (7-9) cut the lead to 10 at 38-28 with 7:45 to play in the third.
Almost as quickly as Fremont scored the basket, the Cavaliers hit the gas, pounding out a 23-2 run the rest of the way.
In that span, the Eagles could only muster 2-of-4 free throws. In the final 30 seconds of the run, Canterbury forced three straight turnovers that it easily converted to baskets.
Before they were done, Canterbury saw its lead balloon to as much as 38 points with 5:43 to play in the final quarter.
Helfrich reminded his guys, “We have to work hard. It’s effort. I can’t worry about who’s not playing, we have to play with who we got. So guys have to step up. It’s going to be like this for awhile. There are no excuses. We have to just keep playing.”
The silver lining, he said, it gets different guys in the lineup.
“For guys who didn’t normally play, it gets them some minutes before sectional,” Helfrich said.
The Eagles return to action Wednesday, hosting Woodlan.
Canterbury JV 68, Fremont 38
Leading 14-11 after one quarter, the Cavaliers pounded Fremont 21-2 in the second quarter to put the game out of reach. Sophomore Jake Allman scored 20 points for the Eagles.
COLLEGE MEN
Adrian 69, Trine 62
At the MTI Center in Angola, the Bulldogs, coached by former Trine assistant Kyle Lindsay, upset the Thunder in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association contest.
Adrian (11-10, 5-5 MIAA) outrebounded Trine 40-25 and held the Thunder to 37% shooting from the field (21-57).
Jeremy Kalonji led the Bulldogs with 23 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots. Jordan Harris had 18 points. Eastside High School graduate Caleb Ballentine had two points and a rebound in two minutes of action.
Marcus Winters had 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Thunder (13-8, 7-3). Bryce Williams had 15 points and four rebounds, and Langston Johnson had 11 points. Kendallville freshman Brent Cox had seven points and three rebounds.
