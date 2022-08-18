GARRETT — Garrett Councilwoman Amanda Charles relayed a citizen’s concern about traffic in the 900 block of South Lee Street where motorists are not stopping.
Councilman Todd Sattison, who lives in the neighborhood, noted there is no stop sign for east/west traffic where a three-way stop should be installed.
Police Chief Gerald Kline agreed another stop sign should be added, but the process requires a traffic study by the police department followed by a recommendation to the Board of Works.
Internet provider Auburn Essential Services wants to create a new 20-foot easement to help installation of fiber optic in phase II of the Heritage Estates subdivision on the south side of town, according to City Planner Milton Otero.
To accommodate the request, Otero said the Board of Works would first need to require all work involved be done by the city or through a plan with AES to do the work. All owners of record in these parcels would need to be identified, contacted and approve the plan. The city attorney would the create an easement agreement for each owner to be notarize, signed and recorded at the county level.
Otero also reported the Unified Development Ordinance Committee met for five hours on Aug. 5 to review all current and new zoning districts. The group will meet again on Friday for another five-hour session in order to expedite the timeline.
A bid from API to repave C.R. 15, approved by the Board of Works for $550,585 to be completed next year, could possibly be done this fall, weather permitting, he added.
