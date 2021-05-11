COLUMBIA CITY — A new initiative to address student social and emotional learning is being considered for Whitley County Consolidated Schools. This was one of the topics discussed during last week’s work session of the school board.
Superintendent Laura McDermott began by saying there were seven competencies that must be addressed when considering what students should be able to do. This includes mindset (students ability to implement adaptive thinking strategies), connection, critical thinking, collaboration, regulation, insight and sensory motor integration (understanding the mind and body connection).
For students who have experienced trauma or struggle with these skills, certain approaches such as discipline, power struggle and reactive stance aren’t effective measures.
What McDermott said does work is when educators take time to build relationships with these students and have a growth mindset. It also helps that the school have strong relationships with groups such as the Bowen Center who can provide the additional support students need.
What is still needed to assist these students? McDermott said it was important to have well-trained staff on how to work with kids experiencing trauma and how to teach them the necessary coping skills. In order to meet the necessary training, McDermott proposed a Multi-Year Initiative.
The first year, she said, would be about fully understanding what the specific needs are for the students in the district. It was also including writing the plan. The second year would be about implementing the plan. The third year would be measuring the effectiveness of the plan and how best to sustain it moving forward. They hoped to begin the initiative by Fall 2022.
The initiative would be paid for using grant funding, which the school is expected to find out how much it will receive later this month.
McDermott said that in order to get the project together, she would like to hire an administrator who could focus their efforts on it. The board will make a vote on posting for the position at its May 17 meeting.
The school board did approve an interim director for the Montessori education program the school is looking to implement. Leading the charge will be Monica Ralston, who had previously served as a teacher at Northern Heights Elementary School.
McDermott shared the district’s IREAD results with the school board, saying the schools had a “solid showing.” The passing rate was 82.4%, a slight decrease McDermott noted despite the loss of instructional time that took place last spring.
Columbia City High School Principal Jennifer Reiff shared the plan for summer school this year. She started by noting that the Indiana Department of Education was offering 100% reimbursement for credit-earning classes.
Offerings for students would be both online and in-person, a first for the school in quite some time. Summer school would apply to all required high school courses for graduation and is being offered at no cost to families.
Students will have the ability to earn up to five credits. Online courses would last from June 8 until July 2. In-person learning would be split into two sessions. The first would last from June 7 until June 25 and the second would run from July 12 until July 30. Hours for in-person learning would be 8 a.m. to noon for the morning session and 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. for the afternoon.
Reiff said letters were sent to parents whose students would benefit from summer school. Registration to take part is due by June 3. Reiff noted that on June 3 at 6 p.m. there would be a parent meeting via Zoom for families to learn more about summer school and have their questions answered.
Key information Reiff highlighted was that students could not miss more than two days. Transportation would also be the responsibility of the family. When going through summer school, Reiff said they will need access to the internet (with the school offering Mi-Fi at no cost), Chromebooks must be charged, a motivation to finish their work, a positive attitude and they must be dedicated to eliminating any distractions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.