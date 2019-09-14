Prep Boys Tennis Knights keep rolling, win 10th straight dual
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble won its 10th straight dual, defeating Goshen 3-2 Saturday morning.
Two seniors and two freshmen combined to win three matches in straight sets for the Knights (10-2). Freshman Vittorio Bona won at No. 2 singles, and senior Joel Glass did not lose a game at No. 3 singles. Senior Jordan Jollief and freshman Max Bender prevailed at No. 2 doubles.
East Noble 3, Goshen 2
Singles: 1. Ryan Harmelink (G) def. Nolan Ogle 6-3, 6-3. 2. Vittorio Bona (EN) def. Carlos Lichty 6-3, 6-3. 3. Joel Glass (EN) def. Wyatt Fisher 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Brenton Pham-Carter Schmucker (Gsh) def. Lucas Denton-Connor Hesher 6-3, 6-4. 2. Max Bender-Jordan Jollief (EN) def. Moses Sawatzky-Cormac Koop Liechty 6-1, 6-1.
Boys Tennis Westview 3-0 in Concord Invitational
DUNLAP — Westview went 3-0 in the Concord Invitational Saturday, and that included a 3=2 victory over Penn.
The Warriors also defeated Wabash (5-0) and Lake Central (4-1).
No. 3 singles player Isaiah Hostetler and the No. 2 doubles team of Will Clark and Brady Hostetler went 3-0 on the day for Westview.
Those two positions and the No. 1 doubles team of Tim Brandenberger and Elijah Hostetler all won in straight sets to give the Warriors the win over the Kingsmen. Both Westview doubles teams won a set each in a tiebreaker.
Warriors play at Concord Invitational
DUNLAP — Westview went 1-3 at the Concord Invitational on Saturday.
The Warriors defeated East Noble 25-18, 20-25, 15-13. They lost to Concord (25-22, 25-15), Jimtown (25-20, 25-18) and New Prairie (28-26, 25-13).
Payton May had 46 digs, 45 kills and six aces for Westview (7-11). Gloria Miller had 39 kills and 19 digs. Hallie Mast had 41 assists, and Lucy Rensberger had three blocks.
Prep Boys Soccer Cougars down Hornets
ALBION — Central Noble defeated Angola 1-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Saturday morning.
“The Angola team has several talented players on their team, and they did not give up the entire 80 minutes. It was a great win for Central Noble,” Cougar coach Joe Imhof said. “Coach Alex (Baierle) and I laid out a plan before the game, and the players executed it and was able to secure the win over a conference rival. We are both super proud of their work rate today!”
CN’s Austin Kugler scored the lone goal of the match early in the second half on an assist from Jonah Hopf. Aidan Dreibelbis made 13 saves in goal for the Cougars (4-3-1 overall) to earn the shutout.
Westview shuts out Eastside in NECC tuneup
BUTLER — Westview scored three times in the second half on the way to a 4-0 win over Eastside at Butler Saturday.
Westview’s Jadon Yoder got the only goal of the first half on an assist from Gramm Egli.
Egli scored with 36 minutes, 17 seconds left in the second half, stuffing in a rebound after Eastside coach Colben Steury stopped a shot by Abder Alrasheed.
Keegan Kohlheim made it 3-0 with 5:18 to play when he headed in a corner kick by Bodie Martin.
Spencer Conatser scored with 52 seconds left on a penalty kick.
Westview goalie Austin Yoder preserved the shutout when he stopped a point-blank shot on a breakaway by Eastside’s Nic Blair with just under five minutes to play.
Also on Saturday, Prairie Heights’ home match with Lakeland was postponed due to fugitive Vincent H. Chilcote being on the loose and local law enforcement making Prairie Heights Community Schools a shelter in place. Chilcote was caught and arrested Saturday morning. The match will be made up on a date to be determined.
Prairie Heights’ C-Team volleyball tournament was also canceled on Saturday and will not be made up.
Volleyball
Fremont spikers 2nd in home invitational
FREMONT — Fremont was second in its own Lady Eagle Invitational Saturday, going 2-1 on the day.
The Eagles lost their final match against Edon (Ohio) 25-19, 26-24. That was the unofficial championship match of the round robin invitational.
Fremont (4-11) defeated Canterbury 25-17, 25-19, and beat Montpelier (Ohio) 25-8, 25-9.
Emily Behrman led the Eagles with 38 kills and 45 digs in the tournament. Eva Foulk had 51 assists, 15 digs and two aces.
Maddie Beeman and Jada Rhonehouse each had 12 kills for Fremont. Beeman also had 12 digs and five aces while Rhonehouse had 21 digs and an ace. Sydney Applegate chipped in with 13 digs, five blocks and an ace.
Cougars 2-1 at Bethany
WATERFORD MILLS — Central Noble was 2-1 at the Bethany Christian Invitational Saturday. The tiebreakers did not favor the Cougars to play another match. CN is 12-3.
Prep Girls Soccer LPC rules over Jimtown
ELKHART — Lakewood Park Christian won its third straight match Saturday, dominating Jimtown 7-0.
Sam Hartz had two goals to lead the Panthers. Hannah Sibery, Frannie Talarico, Adrian Bontrager, Haley Brooks and Kaylee Zehr also scored.
Chargers lose to Manchester, 3-2
LIGONIER — West Noble lost to Manchester 3-2 on Saturday. The Chargers (6-3) had a 2-1 lead, but could not hold it.
Neyda Macias and Sherlynn Torres scored for West Noble, and Jazmyn Smith made nine saves in goal. Macias also had an assist.
Girls Golf ’Busco tops Westview
LAGRANGE — Churubusco defeated Westview 205-242 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Friday at Heron Creek.
Molly Geiger led a balanced Eagle effort with 49. Churubusco also had 51 from Kaitlynn Shull, 52 from Kenzi Tonkel, 53 from Allie Knauer and 56 from Brea Lehman.
Warrior Chelsea Weaver was match medalist with 48. Westview also had 59 from Hope Harrer, 67 from Ava Brown, 68 from Lillian Eash and 69 from Hannah Klein.
College Golf Trine women 4th in MIAA Jamboree
ALMA, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s golf team was fourth in the Alma’s Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Jamboree, shooting 338 at Pine River Country Club.
Sophomore Jenna Doumont was third individually with a 77 to lead the Thunder. Freshman Maire Sullivan tied for ninth with an 82, and Lyndsey Welper shot 87.
Angola’s Mackenna Kelly played as an individual for Trine and shot 92.
St. Mary’s won the jamboree with 312. Alma and Hope tied for second with 334.
College Volleyball Trine women 2-1 at Hanover Invitational
HANOVER — Trine University’s women’s volleyball team went 2-1 at the Hanover Invitational Friday and Saturday.
The Thunder defeated Capital (Ohio) 25-19, 25-21, 25-20 on Friday, then rallied to beat Franklin 19-25, 25-27, 25-20, 25-23, 15-13. Trine lost to Hanover 25-22, 25-20, 25-23.
Madison Munger had 53 kills and 33 digs on the weekend for the Thunder. Lindsey DeCamp had 72 digs, and Jacqueline Baughman had 102 assists.
Middle Schools Charger 8th graders win one in tournament
WARSAW — West Noble Middle School’s eighth grade volleyball team was 1-2 in the Lakeview Tournament Saturday.
The Chargers defeated Tippecanoe Valley in three sets. Alayna DeLong had nine kills and Alexia Mast had seven kills for West Noble.
West Noble lost to Westview (25-10, 16-25, 15-13) and Lakeview (25-18, 25-15).
The Charger seventh grade team went 0-3 in the tournament, falling to Westview (24-25, 25-15, 25-9), Lakeview (25-5, 25-10) and Tippecanoe Valley (25-17, 25-18).
Big day for Charger harriers in invitational
AKRON — West Noble’s girls cross country team won the Tippecanoe Valley Invitational Saturday.
The Chargers were led by a fourth-place finish by Trinity Parson in 12 minutes, 36 seconds. Rachel Klages was sixth in 12:44, and Lanie Martin was eighth in 12:54.
The West Noble boys placed fifth with 112 points and was led by a third-place finish from Evan Rodriguez in 11:53.
The Chargers also had Giovanni Maynard in 19th place in 13:12, Micah Lowe in 30th in 13:43, River Biberich in 36th in 13:49, Corbin Keene in 41st in 13:59, Cesar Ledesma in 46th in 14:12, and Xavier Hofmeister in 47th place in 14:20.
