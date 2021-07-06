ANGOLA — After a successful 2020 county cruise, Gary Barlett said it was only natural to organize another 60-mile drive as part of the 2021 Angola Balloons Aloft car cruise-in.
On July 10, anyone that’s interested in participating in the car show and cruise can show up at Angola High School between 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. The cruise will leave just after 10 a.m.
“We have done the car show for 10 years and participants were very enthusiastic about last year’s cruise of the county, so it seemed natural to repeat it this year,” Barlett said.
Any type of four-wheeled vehicle is welcome for the show and the first 100 participants will receive a free t-shirt.
“There is no charge or registration for the cruise or show,” Barlett said. “Its all in keeping the philosophy of free family fun.”
Cars will be parked at Angola High School to show both before and after the cruise. The 2020 cruise drew just under 100 cars, and Barlett said he’s hoping to see 150 or more this year.
The cruise schedule is as follows:
• 10 a.m., leave Angola High School
• 10:15 a.m., pass through Pleasant Lake
• 10:25 a.m., arrive at Hamilton High School
• 11:10 a.m., leave Hamilton High School
• 11:30 a.m., arrive at Ashley Town Park
• 12:15 p.m., leave Ashley Town Park
• 12:45 p.m., arrive in Orland, one hour lunch stop at Orland Town Park
• 1:45 p.m., leave Orland
• 2:05 p.m., arrive at Fremont High School
• 2:50 p.m., leave Fremont High School
• 3:15 p.m., arrive back at Angola High School
Classic car owners that participate are welcome to stay after the drive concludes for the evening events at Angola Balloons Aloft all while enjoying the prime parking that the show has to offer.
Anyone with more questions can reach out to Barlett, gbarlett11@myfrontiermail.com.
