ANGOLA — To borrow a phase from the Grateful Dead, the past year has been a long, strange trip for Trine University graduate catcher Carolyn Biel.
From losing to the Thunder in the 2022 NCAA Division III Softball Championship as a member of the Eastern Connecticut State University squad, to transferring to Trine last fall with a pair of Eastern Connecticut State teammates, to helping the Thunder make it back to the championship series — and finally culminating in a storybook ending.
First, making a key defensive play to deny a Salisbury batter in the top of the seventh inning of a scoreless game; and then, driving in the winning run with a walk-off single to ice the Thunder’s 1-0 win over Salisbury (Md.) in the bottom of the seventh inning of a climactic Game 3 Wednesday evening and clinch the first-ever national title for the Thunder.
Biel and her teammates arrived home late Thursday night after a long travel day, to a thunderous welcome from a loud group of well-wishers who had gathered near the school’s university center to await their arrival.
Friday afternoon as the team enjoyed a victory luncheon at the Z Club’s banquet room, Biel said she’s “still on Cloud 9.”
“It feels pretty amazing,” Biel said, smiling broadly.
Biel came to Trine with Eastern Connecticut State teammates Cassie Woods, another grad student, and junior pitcher Alexis Michon. All three came to Angola with their clear eyes on the same prize, a national championship.
Mission accomplished. But Biel said the entire journey will be etched into her heart.
“We didn’t know we were going to create such strong bonds with these people,” Biel said.
“These people” includes more than the Thunder players, coaches and fans, Biel added.
“The grounds crew, the university staff, the people we travel with,” Biel said. “There’s just so much support from the entire Trine community.”
Biel said she couldn’t think of a better way to go out. Not only as a national champion, but delivering the game-winning hit.
Biel is still working on her graduate degree from Trine, which she can finish up online.
Being away from her family back in the Northeast has been hard, Biel admitted, but she said she has thoroughly enjoyed the experience of coming to a different part of the country, accepting new challenges, and – by coming home with a special piece of hardware – meeting and exceeding those challenges.
Saying the goodbyes that were part of Friday’s festivities was hard, Biel said. She’s made numerous new “forever friends,” as she termed her new Indiana connections.
But this weekend, she is headed back home to Connecticut to coach an age 18-and-under travel softball team. Practice starts Tuesday, and her girls’ first tournament of the summer starts next Friday.
Her playing days are over, but her coaching days are just getting started.
