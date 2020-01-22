Friday
Girls junior varsity basketball at Eastside, 5 p.m.
Boys junior varsity basketball at Eastside, 5 p.m.
Girls varsity basketball at Eastside, 6 p.m.
Boys varsity basketball at Eastside, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Boys middle school wrestling at DeKalb Super Dual, 8 a.m.
Boys varsity wrestling, NECC Tourney at West Noble, 9 a.m.
Boys freshmen basketball at Elkhart Christian Academy, 2 p.m.
Tuesday
Girls 7/8 basketball at Bethany Christian, 5 p.m.
