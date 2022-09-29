WATERLOO — While the final outcome of the team sectional had already been decided, there was still one match to be finished.
No. 1 singles players Brody Foulk of Fremont and Owen Holwerda of DeKalb battled through three sets before Holwerda emerged a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 winner.
When Foulk’s last shot bounced just outside the boundary line, giving Holwerda the win, the players met at center court and exchanged handshakes after their exhausting match. That gave DeKalb a 4-1 victory.
“One singles, I knew that was going to be a long match. In the regular season, they went three sets as well,” DeKalb coach Todd Hartsough said. “I didn’t expect anything less.
“Brody is an excellent player. We knew it was going to be a long match before we started.”
The match featured several long volleys in which players had to reach to keep balls alive.
After winning the first set, Foulk grabbed a 3-2 lead in the second. Holwerda won the next three games to even the match at a set apiece.
In the deciding set, Foulk led 2-1 and 3-2 in games. They split the next two games before Foulk won, forcing a 4-4 tie.
Holwerda’s long shot found the back corner after Foulk made an aggressive play at the net, giving him a 5-4 lead in games.
Hartsough also had praise for Fremont’s Colton Guthrie in his three-set battle with Wyatt Derrow at no. 2 singles. The players split the first two sets, 6-2, 3-6, but Derrow found something extra in a 6-1 win.
“Guthrie came out strong through the first set and second set. He’s been playing some excellent tennis from what I heard,” Hartsough said. “Seeing what he did tonight, kudos to him.”
DeKalb’s Grant Stuckey was a two-set winner over Fremont’s Ethan Grimm, 6-1, 6-2.
The no. 1 doubles team of Elijah Ehmke and Kiefer Nagel defeated Fremont’s Andrew McEntarfer and Aiden Dornbush in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1.
Fremont’s victory came at no. 2 doubles where Tyler Miller and Jeremy Rode were 6-3, 6-3 winners over DeKalb’s pairing of Matthew Beckmann and Grant Fetter.
“That was one of our team goals, so we’re very happy about that,” Hartsough said.
DeKalb, now 13-6, advances to face Goshen Oct. 4 in the Concord Regional. Fremont’s season ends at 16-5.
Fremont coach Neal Frantz had nothing but praise for his players.
“We played great. They battled at every spot,” Frantz said. “Colton Guthrie played (Derrow) and he won three games off him the first match of the season. He wins a set off of him today.
“(DeKalb’s) a good team and we gave them everything they wanted,” the Fremont coach said. “I’m proud of my guys. I’m proud of the way they played and I’m proud of the way they improved this year.
“We had 16 wins this year, which is the second-most in the history of school from last year, when we won 18,” Frantz said. “That’s a pretty good two-year period. We’ve got a lot of guys coming back and a lot of people still interested in tennis.
“It’s encouraging.”
