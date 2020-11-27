KENDALLVILLE — A German arrived in Noble County in April 1844, traveling from Germany to Pennsylvania and Ohio before moving west to Indiana.
The German, a man named Christopher Stout, claimed 120 acres from the U.S. government. His property became the second homestead in Jefferson Township, Noble County. Today, the farm remains in the hands of Stout’s great-granddaughter, Lorraine Stout Sower, and her husband, Larry.
Lorraine said the farm is now 96 acres after Christopher Stout sold 24 acres to a sibling. The farm sits on the Allen-Jefferson Township line, C.R. 600E north of S.R. 8, and has been owned by someone in the Stout family for 175 years, as of 2019.
Christopher Stout was of the Lutheran faith, Lorraine said.
“He was one of three founders of Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church (ELCA) in 1848,” she said.
The original church building was a wooden structure about a mile east from its present location on C.R. 600E, southwest of Kendallville. The small cemetery there was moved to its present location first, then the current Mt. Pleasant church building was built nearby. The first homestead in Jefferson Township was the property across the road from the church, Lorraine said.
Lorraine and Larry’s farm has been recognized as a Sesquicentennial Farm by the Indiana Department of Agriculture during the Indiana State Fair. Lorraine said there is no award category for farms in the same family for 175 years. The next category jumps 50 years to 200 years in the same family.
“We’re 84 and 80,” she said. “We probably won’t be around for that.”
Lorraine said the first home on the property was a log cabin set near a flowing spring that runs to this day.
The second house, the present one, is a two-family home, Lorraine explained. Her grandparents lived on the east side of the house, and her aunts, uncles and her parents lived on the west side. The original wall dividing the house is still there.
There are no records of the log cabin, but she knows that the outbuildings are made of native lumber, mostly black walnut because it was plentiful. The home’s beams and walls are native timber with the bark still on the logs.
“The bank barn is not original,” Loraine said. “The first one was smaller. It was moved west and the second, bigger bank barn was built on that spot.”
Lorraine is the last of her family, including two older sisters, aunts and uncles, to live on the homestead. Larry and Lorraine’s children and spouses are scattered, with two living out of state. Daughter Brenda Koza and her husband, Mike, live in Auburn. Son Bryan Sower and his wife, Andrea, live in Midland, Michigan, where he is a chemical engineer for Dow. Daughter Shelly Matthews and her husband, Paul, live in Rathdrum, Idaho. The couple has six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Lorrain grew up on a farm on S.R. 3 north of Kendallville where her parents lived from 1940 to 1950. Her parents then moved to the Stout homestead. Lorraine’s family had two cisterns to supply water, but electricity didn’t arrive at the farm until 1948.
“We got our first black-and-white TV in about 1953 or 1954,” Lorraine said.
Larry and Lorraine married in 1958, and moved to the homestead in 1987. Larry worked at Kraft Foods and farmed. They later rented out the farm ground.
“My dad had feeder cattle,” Lorraine said. “He milked cows north of Kendallville. He was one of the first farmers to have a Surge milker.”
Lorraine’s family also produced a Nobel Prize winner, George Beadle, who was a great-nephew of her grandmother. Beadle was born in 1903 in Wahoo, Nebraska, and became a geneticist. His work with another scientist on the development of eye pigment in the cornea led to a breakthrough in the biochemistry of the genetics of a fungus. For that work, Beadle and Edward Lawrie Tatum were awarded the 1958 Noble Prize for Physiology or Medicine.
Beadle came to the Stout homestead several times to visit his aunt, Lorraine’s grandmother, Lorraine said.
The Stout homestead has a short list of owners for such a long history. Christopher Stout, her great-grandfather, was the original owner. William and Flora Stout, her grandparents, were the next owners. Her parents, Claude and Mary Stout were the third owners, followed by Larry and Lorraine (Stout) Sower, who bought the 96 acres in 1973. A trust will preserve the farm for the future.
