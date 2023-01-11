PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Whitko at Lakewood Park (varsity only), 6 p.m.
Northeast Corner Conference Tournament consolation games, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Northeast Corner Conference Tournament consolation games, 7:30 p.m.
PREP SWIMMING
Adams Central and Fremont at Angola, 6 p.m.
PREP GYMNASTICS
Angola at Homestead, 6 p.m.
Eastside, DeKalb at West Noble, 6 p.m.
PREP WRESTLING
Garrett at Central Noble, 6:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Fremont, 6:30 p.m.
Angola at Eastside, 6:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Churubusco, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Trine men at Olivet, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.