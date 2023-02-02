ANGOLA — It took awhile for the Trine University men’s basketball team to pull away from visiting Albion Wednesday night at the MTI Center.
But that eventually happened, and the Thunder pulled away from the Britons late in the second half for a 65-41 win in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association contest.
With the win, the Thunder improved to 18-2 overall (8-1 MIAA) as the second trip through the conference slate is in its early stages.
The Trine defense was a big part of this one, as the Thunder held Albion to 38% shooting (16-for-42), including 0-for-5 from 3-point range. Trine also harassed the Britons into 24 turnovers, which the Thunder cashed in for 27 points.
Trine head coach Brooks Miller said that on a night when the offense wasn’t exactly firing on all cylinders early, the defensive intensity made the difference and spurred the Thunder to victory.
“We missed a lot of opportunities in transition, just couldn’t convert,” Miller said. “Albion is fast, probably the fastest team we’ve played.”
Miller was especially pleased that his squad limited that quick Briton squad to six transition points.
Albion (6-14, 3-6) actually got out to the early advantage, surging out of the gate with the first four points and getting out to a 15-8 early lead.
But it didn’t take long for the Thunder to right the ship, as Trine closed a low-scoring first half with a 20-4 run to lead 28-19 at halftime.
Trine led by as many as 26 in the second half.
The Thunder were led by senior East Noble product Brent Cox, who had 22 points — 16 of those in the second half, including a pair of thunderous, crowd-pleasing dunks.
Cox said the Thunder turned up their defense in the second half. “It ended up being a more physical game than we were expecting,” Cox said. “But we all came through and battled in the second half.”
Grant Pahl added 12 points off the bench. Aiden Smylie and Nate Carbaugh each chipped in with eight.
Trine returns to action Saturday at home against Alma. Tipoff is slated for 3 p.m. The contest is part of a doubleheader with the Thunder women, who tip off against the Scots at 1 p.m.
Thunder Bolts
Trine guard Connor Jones had an off night shooting, going 0-for-10 from the field, but he was a perfect 4-for-4 from the line and found other ways to contribute, grabbing a rebound, dishing out four assists, and collecting a pair of steals. “Connor had a good floor game out there for us,” Miller said… Freshman Central Noble product Logan Gard saw three minutes of action late for the Thunder, collecting a pair of rebounds and a steal… Trine got 24 points from its bench.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.