The West Noble School Corporation is committed to equal opportunity. It is an “Equal Opportunity Employer” and does not discriminate on the basis age, race, color, religion, sex, handicapping conditions, disability, or national origin, including limited English proficiency, in any employment opportunity.
If you have experienced discrimination you should make written inquiries about procedures that are available for consideration of complaints. Complaints alleging such discrimination should be directed to:
Superintendent of West Noble School Corporation
5050 N. US Highway 33
Ligonier, IN 46767-9606
Phone: 260-894-3191
CTE Courses available through West Noble School Corporation include Agriculture, Various Computer Applications, Family and Consumer Science, Cooperative Education, Culinary Arts Career, Education and Early Childhood Careers, Emergency Medical Services, Automotive, Introduction to Health Care Systems, Law Enforcement, Construction, Cosmetology, Printing/Graphic Design, Machine Tool, Project Lead the Way, Radio & TV Broadcasting, and Welding. Pre-requisites for each course vary and are available by contacting West Noble High School.
