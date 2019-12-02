Northrop boys off to a good start
The Northrop boys basketball team defeated DeKalb 46-33 in its season debut Nov. 27.
Nick Haines led the Bruins’ offense with 16 points, while Khamani Smith added 10. Jayden Billingsley had six points and seven rebounds, Tenoah Ridley had six points, four rebounds and five assists, and Taquay White had six points.
Northrop girls 1-1 over holiday weekend
The Northrop girls basketball team (2-3) fell to Hamilton Heights (4-3) Saturday. The Huskies won it 51-25 on their home court.
Destiny Jackson scored 11 points for the Bruins.
The team defeated DeKalb 38-33 on Friday. Jackson once again led the offensive effort with 16 points, eight rebounds and two assists. J’Asia Scott had nine points, four rebounds and two assists. Jackson, Scott and Jasmine Perry each had four steals in the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.