FORT WAYNE — Recent Lakeland High School graduate Jayce Riegling was named the Outside Allen County West Division winner of the Gemlick/Albright Parkview Sports Medicine Excellence Scholarship earlier this week.
Riegling was a key player in baseball and football for the Lakers and also lettered in basketball at Lakeland.
Riegling organized the first Northeast Corner Conference Home Run Derby as a senior school project with classmate Braden Yoder. The event was held at Lakeland’s baseball field on Nov. 3, 2019 with Garrett’s Tristan Taylor winning it.
The home run derby also raised $5,167.29 for Hello Gorgeous!, a Mishawaka-based non-profit organization that provides complimentary makeovers and cosmetic education for women battling cancer.
Riegling was also president of Lakeland’s business club, served as a peer coach for fellow students, and participated in sports marketing competitions.
Riegling will attend Indiana University in Bloomington and will study sports management, marketing and entrepreneurship.
Riegling was nominated for the scholarship by Lakeland’s Parkview Sports Medicine athletic trainer. Eligible student-athletes must participate in one sport their senior year and hold a grade point average of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale or at least 9.0 on a 12.0 scale.
Other local nominees for the scholarships were Bailey Parker, Lucas Denton and Parker Higginbotham from East Noble; Colten Cripe, Yarency Murillo-Rivera and Nathan Mast from West Noble; Jessi Gerke, Noah Johnson and Gavin Pfefferkorn from Eastside; Lillian Zolman, Amy German and Michael Perkins from Prairie Heights; and Kayla Fenstermaker and Khloe Boyer from Angola.
The Gemlick/Albright Parkview Sports Medicine Excellence Scholarships have been awarded since the 2003-04 school year to honor graduating seniors from northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio for their academic excellence, athletic achievement and community contributions. They are made possible from donations through the Parkview Foundation.
The scholarships has been named after Dr. James E. Albright since their inception. Another late SportONE physician with local connections was added to the award’s name in Dr. Brett F. Gemlick, who died last October at age 50.
Gemlick served Angola’s Trine University in different ways. He was the school’s orthopedic surgeon from 2000-19, was medical director of its Master of Physician Studies program in 2018 and served on Trine’s Board of Trustees from 2004-08. Gemlick was also one of the lead donors toward Trine making major improvements to its softball field. The remade SportONE/Parkview Field debuted in 2015.
